“Thank you for pushing through”: Fans moved as SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo does a sweet gesture for his late mother at the Golden Disc Awards 2024

K-pop group SEVENTEEN won the daesang for "Album of the Year" at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards. This award was conferred upon them for their much-celebrated mini-album, FML, which was released in April 2023. During the ceremony, when the group was called up on stage to accept their award, every member took turns speaking out their thoughts.

However, member Wonwoo's speech touched everyone's hearts. Wonwoo mentioned his mother, who had passed away in 2022, in a way of paying tribute to her with the award. Fans and everyone present at the ceremony were moved by his speech.

The sincerity and reverence with which Wonwoo honored his mother, after nearly two years since her passing, left a lasting impression on fans, showcasing his enduring love and respect for her.

SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's heartfelt tribute to his mother wins the internet

In 2022, SEVENTEEN's Jeon Wonwoo lost his mother after a brief illness. Wonwoo, who generally appears uncomfortable with expressing himself much, had fans concerned about his well-being and mental health during such a time.

After sitting out from group activities for some time, Wonwoo returned to the K-pop scene, and since then he has always mentioned his mother, every chance he has received to express his gratitude and love towards her.

Recently, the SEVENTEEN member received another chance to remember his mother after the group won the daesang during the Golden Disc Awards 2024 held on January 6. During his acceptance speech, Wonwoo mentioned how it was another massive moment he could brag to his mother about.

"Thanks to carats, I have one more thing to brag about to my mom. Thank you."

Wonwoo's gesture deeply touched the fans. He expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support and votes that led to the group's momentous win of the grand award. Additionally, in a moving moment, Wonwoo held the trophy in his hand, looked up, and pointed it towards the sky, symbolically paying tribute to his late mother.

The emotional weight of his words was felt by the fans, who flooded social media platforms with messages of support and pride.

The group's fandom, CARATS, rallied around Wonwoo, expressing admiration for his courage in sharing such a personal moment on public stages from time to time. Many shared their own stories of finding solace and inspiration in SEVENTEEN's music during difficult times, creating a sense of solidarity among the fandom.

In other news, the first episode of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN aired on January 5. The second episode is scheduled to air on January 12, while the last episode is expected to be aired by February 16.