"Thanks to ARMYs' support and love": BTS Jimin's father uploads a heartwarming message on his cafe's Instagram for the idol's military graduation

On Thursday, January 18, BTS Jimin's father took to his cafe's Instagram account to upload pictures of him and his son at the idol's military graduation ceremony. Along with the pictures, he also added a heartwarming letter to ARMYs in the captions, translated in three languages, Korean, English, and Japanese.

The letter, which was addressed to the idol's fans, thanked the ARMYs for their continued support and love towards Jimin during his military service.

Expand Tweet

Given that 18 months of military service is a long time, he expressed his gratitude towards the fans who've been continuously exerting their love and support for the idol despite his current absence in the industry.

He wrote in the caption:

"Thanks to ARMY's support and love, 1 year and 5 months can be a long time, but it can be a short time."

As he continued to cheer fans on in their journey of awaiting the members' return, he also congratulated the idol on the successful completion of his five-week basic training in the military.

BTS Jimin's father warms fans' hearts as he uploads a tear-worthy letter on his cafe's Instagram following the idol's military graduation

On December 12, BTS' Jimin enlisted for his mandatory military service alongside his fellow member, Jungkook. The two K-pop idols enrolled via the Buddy System, a program designed to enable friends, siblings, or other close family members to enlist together to support and assist one another through the challenging time of military service.

Following the five weeks of his basic training, the idol has successfully completed and graduated from the same. Additionally, he also received an award for being recognized as the Most Exemplary Trainee by the Division Commander, making the day all the more special for the Serendipity singer. In commemoration of his graduation day, his father made sure to visit him, carrying bouquets to gift his son.

BTS Jimin's father owns and runs a cafe in Busan called Magnate, now rebranded as ZM-illennial, which specializes in desserts and caffeinated drinks. While he doesn't have an Instagram of his own, he's been active on social media through the account created for his cafe, @magnate_official_.

Naturally, in honor of his son graduating and excelling in his military service, he took to his cafe's Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to ARMYs to express his gratitude towards the fandom's undying love and support to Jimin.

Here's what the message read,

"Hello, I'm ZM-illennial. Did you all bring your umbrellas? Like it's going to rain soon. It's cloudy. For those who were waiting for the news of the rain, I'd like to send my comfort to those who were worried, and I hope you have a moist day. If it's long, if it's short, it's a five-week completion ceremony."

He continued,

"It's over. Thanks to ARMY's support and love, 1 year and 5 months can be a long time, but it can be a short time. Spring rain, rainy rain, showers, and heavy rain will be next to you. ARMY gave me a lot of strength. I heartily thank you."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans read the message, they were immediately touched and moved by the same and expressed their gratitude in return to the idol's father. Additionally, they've also been congratulating and celebrating both Jimin and Jungkook's graduation.