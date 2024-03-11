“That better be washable”: Internet reacts as an NBA YoungBoy fan goes viral for getting multiple tattoos of his face and name on her body

NBA YoungBoy, the American rapper, has recently gone viral after one of his female fans posted pictures of her tattoos of him. The ink was filled with the celebrity's face and original name, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

On March 8, 2024, the rapper's devotee posted pictures of her tattoos on X. The user @SheSoKentrell made several tweets about the art. The caption of one of the posts read,

"On some dummy sh*t behind that boy I promise can’t nobody tell me nothing bout em 🤣🤣"

Netizens were quick to mock the follower for her multiple tattoos. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been on house arrest since 2021 as he awaits trial for federal gun charges in Louisiana. He was booked for three misdemeanors including possession of weed, use of fighting words, and physical obstruction of another.

The rapper is allowed to work on his music at home and exit his home with some specific stipulations, including medical visits, according to XXL.

Netizens react to NBA YoungBoy's fan posting tattoos of his face and name

NBA YoungBoy's fan posts about her tattoos. (Image via X/@SheSoKentrell)

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known professionally as YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a well-known American rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has released eight independent mixtapes and garnered a lot of mainstream and online followers through them.

NBA YoungBoy has collaborated with various artists including Big B, Rjae, NoCap, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, RoJay, Herm, and Quando Rondo, according to Billboard. He has gained over 11.5 million followers on Instagram through his music career.

On Friday, one of NBA YoungBoy's fans @SheSoKentrell posted her ink art on her wrist and arm. The pictures showed the devotee's tattoos showcasing NBA YoungBoy's face and name. One of the captions read,

"I’ll never regret my tattoos since he can never do me like them peon a*s n*gg*s be doing y’all on some sucker sh*t bc he don’t even know me!!!!! Anyway, Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain out at midnight."

The rapper released an album called Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain on March 8, 2024, with 13 tracks, according to HipHopDx. The fan @SheSoKentrell gave a shout-out to the new music in her tweets that have since gone viral with over 160,000 views on X.

NBA YoungBoy is the father of eleven children with nine different women. He has been trolled for the same on various occasions by netizens online. The tattoos of @SheSoKentrell have added to the topic of ridicule. Some of the reactions are given below.

The rapper has recently been the talk of the town after pictures of him holding hands with a male fan went viral. He was pictured by Twitter user @1kWalter on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The follower claimed that it was YoungBoy who wanted to hold hands and hug him, according to HipHopDx.

However, the 24-year-old has not responded to the fan with the tattoos or the one who clicked pictures with him seemingly touching hands. He has been on strict house arrest since 2021 with the ability to leave his home for doctor's visits.