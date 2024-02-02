When does NBA YoungBoy get off house arrest? Rapper sparks concern with picture surrounded by pills 

American rapper NBA YoungBoy recently made headlines after he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself lying on the floor next to a double Styrofoam cup (allegedly with lean as per Hip Hop DX) and a prescription bottle whose label cannot be seen. While the pills scatter on the ground, NBA YoungBoy is seen with dilated eyes.

Trigger warning: This article mentions mental health issues and drug abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

"& that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring,” the Outside Today rapper captioned his post.

For the uninitiated, NBA YoungBoy has been under house arrest in Utah since 2021 and is expected to stay put until his trial in a federal firearm case is wrapped up.

Earlier, his attorney, James P. Manasseh, told reporters that his client’s mental health had been suffering since his house incarceration. Now, in the wake of the rapper’s latest post, there have been rising concerns among netizens about Young Boy's well-being.

All you need to know about NBA YoungBoy’s house arrest

According to Billboard, in September 2020, NBA YoungBoy, along with fifteen others, were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Initially, due to a lack of concrete evidence, he was let go, only to be re-arrested in March 2021 by the FBI in Los Angeles on federal firearms charges.

In October 2021, he made bail after he paid $1.5 million. However, being a flight risk, he was put on house arrest later that year and has since then remained indoors, along with electronic monitoring.

Expand Tweet

Later, in March 2023, after several appeals, Judge Shelly Dick lifted restrictions from his house arrest and allowed more than three visitors simultaneously without a curfew. In November of that year, NBA YoungBoy’s legal team appealed to ease his house arrest, citing deteriorating mental health and diminishing music sales, which was originally denied.

Later next month, the house arrest regulations were modified, and the judge allowed the I Rest My Case rapper to get access to “better medical treatment” outside the house. However, his request for recording studio access was denied.

“The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock-down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant’s pretrial supervision officer,” the court document obtained by Hip Hop DX read.

Expand Tweet

His appeal to leave Utah for work purposes was also declined by the court. The news outlet also reported that NBA YoungBoy is slated to stay under strict house arrest until the trial ends. It is expected to begin in July 2024.

“This man has been crying out for help”: Internet reacts with concern following NBA YoungBoy’s latest post

On February 1, YoungBoy Never Broke Again (his alternate name) shared a photo of himself on Instagram lying on the carpet next to a bottle of prescription pills and appearing to be fragile.

With dilated eyes and an expressionless face, he appeared to lie on the floor helplessly and stated in the caption that he was unable to receive his phone because he was not in the right state.

Expand Tweet

The alarming picture has now triggered concern among his fans, who are concerned about his well-being and suspect the rapper was suffering from a drug overdose, unable to cope with the depression and anxiety of staying under house arrest for years.

Here are some of the comments from @NATERERUN's tweet, with followers worrying for his health and urging him to seek help.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, this is not the first time NBA YoungBoy’s post has raised concerns about his health. Earlier, in July 2023, the 24-year-old posted on his cat’s Instagram page @neonceline. Showing a bunch of pictures of the rapper along with his cat Neon, here’s what the caption said.

“It’s me neon. I [have] been seeing a lot [of] my dad so unhealthy it’s scary even his mental he blows his money, making people smile who don’t care to see the signs that’s literally in they face 20xanxz a day please #help.”

However, the Top rapper said last December that he was not a drug addict and told during an interview with Bootleg Kev that he was in therapy and rehab to get over his past habits.

Meanwhile, his lawyer also told the court last year that “being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight, and sleep."

NBA YoungBoy released a new rap titled Bnyx Da Reaper a few hours ago, which has been garnering enough traction online.