“Police not an option?”: NBA Youngboy’s baby mom, Arcola going on IG Live from trunk of a car, claiming to be kidnapped sparks wild reactions online

On Saturday, February 24, a concerning video surfaced on Instagram from NBA Youngboy's baby mama, Arcola. In the video, Arcola went live on Instagram from the trunk of a car and claimed that she was kidnapped. She pleaded for help from her followers, expressing difficulty breathing.

However, she later posted multiple times on Instagram, reassuring that she was "ok" and even swearing that she was fine. Social media users were very confused by her antics. Many questioned why she didn't call 911, and many felt very suspicious about the whole situation. One X user exclaimed:

NBA Youngboy's baby mama Arcola leaves netizens confused

Rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, professionally known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, or simply NBA Youngboy, has a big family of eleven kids with nine different women. One of these women is Arcola, with whom he shares his son, Kaell Gaulden, born in January 2022.

On Saturday, February 24, Arcola went live on her Instagram account, @c0lap0p, with over 34,400 followers. In the extremely concerning live video, titled 'somebody call my mom,' Arcola claimed she had allegedly been kidnapped and tearfully pleaded for help from her followers. Worried viewers kept asking her where she was and who they should contact.

During the live stream, NBA Youngboy's baby mama spoke with an extremely shaky voice:

"Oh my God! You guys help me! I just got kidnapped."

Arcola cried out about not being able to breathe in the car multiple times before stating that the car wouldn't let her pull a latch. She proceeded to knock on the vehicle and yelled out for somebody to help her. She further explained while crying:

"It's too hot in here. I can't breathe. I cannot breathe! I don't know where they're going, I just know I woke up in this f**king trunk and my phone was in my f**king pocket."

She claimed that whoever got her did not know that she had her phone with her. She further cried out and screamed at people, asking them to help her. She screamed at the people allegedly kidnapping her to open up the car and let her out. The video abruptly cut out as she yelled at somebody to stop and not get her.

The video quickly went viral as concerned netizens struggled to understand what was going on. A lot of social media users wondered why she went live on Instagram instead of calling 911 or sending someone her location. Others analyzed the situation and were deeply suspicious of the whole thing. People even speculated if the entire thing was staged, and if it was, they were not impressed.

Later on the very same day, Arcola posted a story on Instagram that simply said, "I'm ok." To further solidify her point, she posted another story an hour later, stating:

"I am ok, it's really me. The people close to me know I'm ok (that's why my family haven't posted me) I'm ok I swear."

The multiple Instagram stories were the last updates provided by NBA Youngboy's baby mama on the whole situation. Her last Instagram post was a Valentine's Day video of her having her hair done while singing along to JT's Sideways. NBA Youngboy has not yet responded to the situation.