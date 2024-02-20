"I have never seen anything like it": Woman who attended speaks out as Belfast City Council investigates X-rated valentines day event at Devenish Bar

Video footage from a risque Valentine's Day event at The Devenish featuring the erotic entertainment agency The UK Pleasure Boys went viral on social media, calling for the Belfast City Council to investigate the event. The UK Pleasure Boys brought their XXL Tour to The Devenish Complex in Finaghy on February 17, 2024.

Footage from the event, which showed the male performers dancing in full n*de and mimicking s*xual acts on female attendees, spread quickly through social media, garnering mixed responses.

According to Belfast Live, an unidentified woman called the event "a good show", claiming she had "never seen anything like it" but did not leave the venue as "it was all for a laugh."

"Myself and few friends attend the event on Saturday night. I myself was not drinking but other friends were. The men themselves put on good show the first half then after a long break the second half took a turn. I have never seen anything like it, was gob-smacked, but I did not leave as it was all for a laugh and was glad that none of the men came near me as I would have died off."

Belfast City Council to look into the X-rated Valentine's Day event at The Devenish

Belfast Live reported that the Belfast City Council is investigating the event at The Devenish. It was advertised as a "Valentine's Weekend Special", featuring The UK Pleasure Boys on "a night filled with exciting thrills perfect for a girls' night out."

According to Belfast Live, the council oversees entertainment licensing matters. A spokesperson for the council said:

"Council is currently investigating the event at the Devenish Bar over the weekend. As this is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Expand Tweet

The videos from the event went viral on social media, which prompted the owner and director of the erotic entertainment group, John Woodward, to rise to its defense, claiming that the attendees should have researched the act before buying the tickets.

Speaking on the BBC's Nolan Show, Woodward claimed that the show at The Devenish received such strong reactions because people there "are not quite used to what our show is", strongly reiterating that The Pleasure Boys is a "fully n*de male review show."

"It's a special event, it's not something you'll see just walking down the street. You pay for a ticket for one of our shows and there's dancing, fire, acrobatics, and the nudity which is the ending," he continued.

Expand Tweet

He also added that the videos circulating online highlighted the show's unplanned ending, as the performers were stormed by women when they went to take their final bow, so the performers "carried on dancing with the girls" in the n*de.

Valentine's Day event at The Devenish met with mixed responses

The videos of The Pleasure Boys' performance in The Devenish garnered a bevy of mixed responses. One of the callers of the Nolan show, Erin from Belfast, explained that her friend who was in attendance was not aware that the event would feature full n*dity.

She also spoke out against the rumors that were being spread about the ladies, saying:

"My best friend was there, she went out for a bit of fun, she said it was awkward as they weren't expecting the end. Now her name is being tarnished for having a bit of fun."

Expand Tweet

Brian, a caller from Enniskillen, called for such events to be banned, dubbing it "trashy and disgusting." However, many defended the act, claiming that they "don't really understand" what the big deal was with the performance.

Expand Tweet

The Devenish Bar has not released a statement regarding the event or the widely circulated videos at the time of writing this article.