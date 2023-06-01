Rob Gronkowski's antics scream "wild child" on the gridiron but it appears the Patriots legend has a wild side to him off the field as well.

Back in 2016, during an appearance on Conan, Gronk revealed a story that's one for the ages.

After Conan O'Brien noted that he danced like a male stripper at a Patriots parade, Gronkowski revealed that he did, in fact, moonlight as one in Arizona.

"I was a security guard, had a full suit on, a tie. I was like this, back up, you're too close, get your hands off him."

While that was initially the plan, the crowd at the bachelorette party at the venue liked what they saw and the drinks were flowing.

“There were like, 35 women around in a circle,” Gronkowski said.

“I was feeling good. Next thing you know, they were cheering for me. They started chanting for me. I was like, I’m good.

"Next thing you know, they kept cheering so I kept feeling it more. Next thing you know I’m taking off my tie, unbuttoning my shirt, taking my pants off. I’m in my boxers only and I’m just giving these lap dances out to these ladies.”

That really wasn't Gronkowski's first appearance as a wild one, though.

Back in 2011, he posed with an adult film star who went by the name BiBi Jones, who was pretty popular at the time. Jones wore a Patriots shirt in the image that soon went viral.

She later recalled the incident on the Howard Stern Show:

“I went into the room to take a picture with him and he said, ‘Put on my jersey.' I asked him, ‘Can I put these on my Twitter?’ He was cool with it because I have more Twitter followers than him and he wanted me to get him more Twitter followers.”

A lot has changed for the Gronk since then, though.

What happened to Rob Gronkowski? Why did he retire?

Few players in the world can say no when Tom Brady asks for a favour. That certainly was the case with Rob Gronkowski.

His first retirement lasted *checks notes* one season before Brady came calling.

The pair reunited when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk player for the Bucs for two seasons, catching 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 TDs. He ended up calling time on his playing career in 2021 for the final time.

