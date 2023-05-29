Rob Gronkowski is a future Hall of Famer and arguably the best tight end in all of NFL history. Before he embarked on that kind of career, though, he was just an NFL player trying to get more prominent. The way in which he approached this left him in a very awkward situation.

He took a couple of pictures with an adult film star named BiBi Jones. She was pretty popular at the time and Gronkowski thought that her fame could increase his. They took a picture together in which she was wearing his jersey. She relayed the story to Howard Stern:

“I went into the room to take a picture with him and he said, ‘Put on my jersey.' I asked him, ‘Can I put these on my Twitter?’ He was cool with it because I have more Twitter followers than him and he wanted me to get him more Twitter followers.”

The second picture made it even worse. Still wearing his jersey, Jones was this time joined by a completely shirtless Gronkowski, which led to rumors. Given her career, the picture itself and Gronk's personality, the internet ran with this.

It prompted a response from the adult star herself. Per Bleacher Report, she said on the radio:

"He wanted me to get him more Twitter followers. Nothing happened. I wish something happened, but nothing happened. I really, really, really wish it would have happened."

The closing line of that statement made everything seem questionable, but Jones was adamant that nothing had happened between her and the tight end. From there, the situation kept spiraling out of control.

Rob Gronkowski's unreal BiBi Jones situation

Rob Gronkowski had to issue an apology via the Washington Post:

“I didn't send anything to hurt the reputation of anyone on the New England Patriots or on behalf of [owner] Robert Kraft. That's all, just a simple picture, that's all. From here on out, I'm just here to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the big game this weekend.”

Rob Gronkowski suffered heat for his picture with BiBi Jones

This issue took some attention off of Tom Brady, who wasn't upset about that:

“I'm just glad I'm no longer the one that people are making fun of on my team on a daily basis. Gronk has definitely pulled into the lead there.”

Gronkowski avoided trouble like this for the most part during the rest of his career.

