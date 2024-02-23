"That is what you call The Influence”: Fans take pride as Seoul Auction spotlights Yun Hyong-keun's art value surge following RM’s ‘Indigo’ reference

BTS member RM is all over social media as reportedly his influence has increased public awareness about Yun Hyung-keun's artworks among Koreans. Recently, Yoon Hyung-keun's artwork, Umber-Blue, graced the front cover of Seoul Auction's major art auction catalog for February. It is also the most focused artwork in the auction among visitors.

K Auction has also used Yun Hyung-keun's artwork on its cover page for one of its February auctions. As two art pieces by the same artist have been used as the main attraction, the worth of his artworks is reportedly being solidified.

The Bell News reported that since the BTS leader paid homage to the artist with the opening song, Yun, on his latest solo album, Indigo, the market value of Yun Hyung-keun's artworks has risen.

“He is also famous for having been publicly revealed as the favorite artist of art world celebrity BTS's RM. RM used Yoon Hyung-keun's study work as the cover image for his solo album, and the title of the first track of the album was also chosen as 'Yun' after the artist's last name. Since then, along with public awareness, the market value has also risen explosively,” Bell News wrote.

Hearing this, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts and opinions. They appreciated Kim Namjoon for drawing inspiration from his favorite artist's work in his music. A user on X highlighted his influence over the audiences and remarked, “And that is what you call The Influence.”

Fans proud as RM's song Yun reportedly influences the market value of Yun Hyung-keun's art

On February 23, The Bell News reported about the ongoing artwork auctions in South Korea, mentioning Kim Namjoon's impact on fans concerning fine arts. Yun Hyung-keun's work, Umber-Blue, which showcases modern and contemporary art, is a large-scale piece set at 600 million Korean Won (approximately 4,50,653.44 USD).

Previously, during an interview with TongTongCulture, Kim Namjoon revealed the cover page of the album Indigo was inspired by the artist's work, so he decided to start the album with the song Yun.

When fans discovered the auction value of Yun Hyung-keun's art, they expressed their pride in the idol. Here are some reactions:

The artwork traces back to the 1970s, making it one of the rare art pieces to acquire. An industry official told the Bell News:

“In the case of artist Yun Hyung-keun's works, in terms of market trends, the scarcity value of his old works from the 1970s can be seen to be higher compared to his recent works from the 2000s. It is not easy for Yun Hyeong-geun’s large-scale works to come up for auction”.

Currently, the BTS leader is serving in the military. He was recently spotted in a military band uniform.