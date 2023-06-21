That Girl Britney Joy GoFundMe raises over $55,000, as mom and daughter are killed in Houston crash

On Monday, June 19, online influencer Britney Joy was killed along with her mother, Sherie Smith, in a fatal car crash in Houston, Texas. The incident occurred in the Northwestern area of the city at 3:21 pm, when Joy and Smith were caught in a two-vehicle collision on W. Tidwell Road.

The crash involved Joy's black sedan and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Britney Joy was best known for running her YouTube channel, That Girl, in which she would run a weekly vlog, which partly explored her life as a single woman in Houston. In the wake of the incident, Joy's family and friends started a fundraising initiative to support her relatives as they make funeral arrangements.

The initiative has raised over $55,000 of a $70,000 goal.

Authorities believe that the truck driver was not intoxicated during the crash that killed Britney Joy

Due to Britney Joy's considerable public profile, her death shocked many of her fans in Houston and beyond. According to Spirits of Cloud, a Skyeye captured the gruesome aftermath of the accident, as the pickup track involved in the collision could be seen flipped over.

Authorities reported that Britney Joy and her mother were declared dead at the scene.

Tiffany Smith Cofield, Britney's Joy's sister, described the younger victim as a well known influencer who touched many with her various fictitious online characters:

"My mom and sister were tragically taken away from us way too soon in an accident involving a reckless driver in Houston. This was just as my sister, beloved TikToker Britney Joy, began rising up in fame for her 9-5 videos that hit the internet by storm. Everyone related to her stories and those of her characters."

After the accident, W. Tidwell road was shut down from both directions as Houston authorities investigated the scene of the incident. Authorities are still speculating about the factors that led to the crash, though they have stated that they do not believe the driver of the pick-up truck was intoxicated in the lead-up to the incident.

In the last video she posted on her channel, Joy showed off new furniture she had bought for her home. In the comments section of this video, several fans are now paying tribute to her.

Tiffany Smith Colfield wrote on the GoFundMe that due to the widespread support from Britney's fans, the family hopes to organize a memorial for the deceased influencer and her mother.

