"That was HUGE!": Below Deck fans amazed as crew members receive $40,000 in tips, which is highest in show's history

Below Deck season 10 episode 16, titled The Thunder From Down Under Pt. 2, aired on Bravo on Monday, March 13, at 8 pm ET.

The episode showcased charter guest Jake Clopton and his friends departing the yacht after two days of vacation. The crew members had organized a special beach day and a club party for them. Chef Rachel made an exclusive Japanese course meal for the guests while captain Lee played a prank on Angel, a friend of Jake's.

While departing, Jake and his friends praised the food and said that everything was "fantastic." He handed two envolopes to captain Lee. Stew Hayley joked about one of the envelopes being filled with Monopoly money.

The crew was then shocked to discover that the guests had left $40,000 in tips, which meant each cast member would get $3076. Hayley joked about the guest trying to make up for Angel's rude behavior and drinking by paying heavy tips in restaurants.

The crew members all cheered together as they were very happy with the heavy tip. This is the biggest tip in the Below Deck series ever to be captured on camera. Fans could not believe that Jake paid $40,000 just in tips to the crew members and felt that he really did have a great time on the yacht.

Kathie @judo4me @capthlr I’ll bet the one tip envelope was what they planned on giving… the standard amount. But I think you all exceeded their expectations & they had such a good time & decided to give more. That was HUGE! Well done all! #BelowDeck @capthlr I’ll bet the one tip envelope was what they planned on giving… the standard amount. But I think you all exceeded their expectations & they had such a good time & decided to give more. That was HUGE! Well done all! #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans impressed as Jake Clopton gives away a whopping $40,000

So far, the largest tip in the show's history was in season 5, when the Sykes paid $35k in total. Sometimes, the crew members also earned $30,000 in tips this season but no one expected to be paid $40,000. Below Deck fans were amazed by the tip. Some praised the crew for doing a good job, whereas others couldn't stop talking about the big amount.

GrampaLou (LuLu) @coylecalkins A nice generous well earned tip for dealing with Angel made it worth it I suppose. #BelowDeck A nice generous well earned tip for dealing with Angel made it worth it I suppose. #BelowDeck

Brian Edwards @the_REAL_bdog $40,000 TIP?!!!!! This has to be the largest tip in Below Deck history #belowdeck $40,000 TIP?!!!!! This has to be the largest tip in Below Deck history #belowdeck

Recap of Below Deck season 10 episode 16

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Captain Lee plays a prank on a guest; chef Rachel reaches her breaking point when she challenges herself with an intricate Japanese tasting menu; Tyler wrestles with the idea of coming out to his mom; Ross and Katie define their relationship."

This week, Captain Lee pranked one of the charter guests by releasing his trampoline into the water while he was sleeping on it. Everyone laughed after seeing the guest fall in the water.

Elsewhere, Tyler was seen getting nervous about telling his mother that he is gay. Hayley supported him by saying that she would have loved a gay child.

Katie and Ross got into another argument about their relationship as the latter wanted a casual relationship, but Katie was serious about their future as a couple.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Below Deck every Monday at 8 pm ET and fans can stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

