“That was me”: Whoopi Goldberg hits back at ‘Till’ critic who accused her of wearing fat suit

Whoopi Goldberg gained recognition for producing and acting in the movie Till. Goldberg plays the supporting role of Alma Carthan in the film based on the lynching of Emmett Till in 1955.

However, one reviews criticized her and claimed that the actress was wearing a fat suit in the film. In an appearance on an episode of The View on October 3, Whoopi said that the reviewer claimed that she was "distracted by" Goldberg's fat suit.

The actress added:

“I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”

Flappr @flapprdotnet Reminder: Whoopi Goldberg, not wearing a fat suit. Reminder: Whoopi Goldberg, not wearing a fat suit. https://t.co/hzs7yCvsRV

Whoopi added that although it is okay not to like the movie, her looks aren't something that must be judged. She said that the one thing that should matter is the acting and if there are any questions, they must be asked.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Goldberg’s statement was aimed at a review of Till by The Daily Beast. An editor has since confirmed that the line has been removed from the review and changed to confirm that Goldberg was not wearing a fat suit.

Whoopi Goldberg praised for her performance in Till

Whoopi Goldberg has been praised for her performance in Till (Image via Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Till has managed to emerge as an Oscar contender at the New York Film Festival in the category of best actress for Danielle Deadwyler’s performance.

Awards expert for Variety, Clayton Davis praised Whoopi Goldberg and stated that the movie will remind everyone of Goldberg's talent as an actress. He continued to add that Goldberg has two "standout scenes" in the film as Emmett Till's grandmother and they show the kind of "precision and deliberate technique only masters like Goldberg could achieve."

The expert added that although Goldberg may not have enough time for a nomination, she is definitely a great addition to the race for the best supporting actress.

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till focuses on Mamie Till, who battled for justice for her son Emmett Till, who was abducted and lynched in 1955. Till was first released at the New York Film Festival on October 1 and will be released worldwide on October 14.

Along with Goldberg, the movie features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, and Roger Guenveur Smith in the lead roles.

In brief, about Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg started her career in 1983 with her show, Spook Show. She made her film debut in 1985 with the coming-of-age period drama film, The Color Purple, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Goldberg appeared in films like Ghost, Sister Act, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Clara’s Heart, Soapdish, Ghosts of Mississippi, and more. The 66-year-old has also appeared on Broadway alongside TV shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard.

Poll : 0 votes