How is Amara related to Whoopi Goldberg? Identity revealed as contestant gets eliminated in Claim to Fame Episode 7

Claim to Fame aired another mind-boggling episode on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on ABC. The six remaining contestants participated in a unique mock real estate sale that made the game more enjoyable. The contestants are now at a susceptible stage, and the challenges are going to get even tougher from now on.

In this week's episode, Amara's identity was revealed by Lark, and it was revealed that she was actor Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, Claim to Fame has become extremely popular amongst viewers, primarily because of its exciting format. Contestants have to guess fellow cast members' identities and discover who their celebrity relative is to win a whopping grand cash prize of $100,000.

Fans react to Claim to Fame contestant Amara's identity being revealed

Lark revealed Amara's identity as Whoopi Goldberg's daughter in another blindside. Although Amara claimed that Lark was putting Louise up for elimination, the plan was to backdoor Amara by having Lark guess her identity.

However, Amara's exit brought out her rude side on the show and wasn't encouraged by fans who announced their disappointment on social media.

Kanthony stan @KanthonyThings Absolutely no decorum to try to not embarrass their relatives. It makes me think that thats how celebrities really act when they’re not being filmed I can’t believe how wild these people are actingAbsolutely no decorum to try to not embarrass their relatives. It makes me think that thats how celebrities really act when they’re not being filmed #ClaimToFame I can’t believe how wild these people are acting 😭 Absolutely no decorum to try to not embarrass their relatives. It makes me think that thats how celebrities really act when they’re not being filmed #ClaimToFame

CarMcFast 🏎🏁 🎄 @CarMcFast1 People call me commenting on amara behavior embarassing but YOU SEE WHAT SHE DID?!! THATS EMBARASSING... like someone said - sore loser #ClaimToFame People call me commenting on amara behavior embarassing but YOU SEE WHAT SHE DID?!! THATS EMBARASSING... like someone said - sore loser #ClaimToFame

Boog @boogmalik Amara just set black women back like 50 years- #ClaimToFame Amara just set black women back like 50 years- #ClaimToFame

DaMitaNo Jackson @DammBabyShit #ClaimToFame I’m not going to lie I love Amara! I wish she would have stayed! That exit was funny as hell! Lol #ClaimToFame I’m not going to lie I love Amara! I wish she would have stayed! That exit was funny as hell! Lol

What transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 7?

In this week's episode of Claim to Fame, the six remaining contestants, Louise, Logan, Pepper, Amara, L.C., and Lark, participated in a crucial challenge that would provide them with more hints about the identity of fellow celebrity relatives.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Spot The Difference reads:

"With only six contestants remaining, the competition is stiff, and loyalties are tested. This week’s challenge is centered on a mock estate sale, where the contestants must spot the difference when certain items, many of which are clues, are swapped around. Some new rule changes throw the group, and the eliminated contestant goes out with a bang."

For the mock estate challenge, the Claim to Fame contestants had a room full of items, and they had 5 minutes to observe them, following which 12 of those items were replaced with celebrity clues. The players were divided into three teams of two people each. Check out what the teams were:

Orange team - Logan and Amara.

Blue team - Pepper and LC.

Yellow team - Lark and Louise.

Frankie Jonas announced the upcoming twist as Kevin wasn't present for the challenge. The winning pair would put another team on the block to go into the final guess-off challenge.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC wins in a row #ClaimtoFame A whopping total ofwins in a row A whopping total of 4️⃣ wins in a row 👏👏👏 #ClaimtoFame https://t.co/3DUjMmDmdb

The contestants then spotted the difference and picked their chosen items that were replaced. After the challenge, Kevin was back to announce the results and crowned Louise and Lark as the winning pair. With that, Louise won four challenges and, as Logan stated, was a significant threat on Claim to Fame.

Louise and Lark pulled out Pepper's clue and discussed the same with LC and Logan. The four planned to take out Amara by pretending to encourage Lark to take out Louise, but it would be Lark eliminating Amara. According to L.C., Amara would be plotting her elimination at this rate.

Amara was unaware of the plan, and when she offered to help Louise, she was shut down instantly. At the final Claim to Fame guess-off, Lark was chosen as the guesser, and she chose to reveal Amara's identity as planned. Amara was revealed to be Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter.

The hit series is getting interesting with each episode. As we inch closer to the end of the season, it will be interesting to see who wins the title. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out who manages to protect their secrets and hide their identity until the end of the competition.

Tune into next week's episode of Claim to Fame on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on ABC.

