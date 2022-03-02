"That is a micro aggression": RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks about homophobia on sets

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has opened up about her experience of being the first gay Housewife and the homophobia on the show.

The star came out as a lesbian in December 2020 as her two-season stint on the show came to an end. But the treatment from her fellow cast members was unexpected as they used to taunt her every now and then.

RHOC Braunwyn Windham-Burke on homophobia on sets

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the 44-year-old TV personality, joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2019 for season 14 and expected it to be a memorable journey. But after opening up about her sexuality in December 2020, RHOC cast members gave her a hard time and spoke ill of her.

Opening up about her experience on RHOC, Burke told Page Six,

“Making off-color jokes about me being intimate with a woman, that’s not OK. Those are microaggressions. After I came out, having to prove that I was gay, that should never have been tolerated. That is a microagression. That is homophobia.”

Other than the cast, the former RHOC member was also not pleased with the production and how they handled the situation. She expected “some humanity at a base level” and expected comments about her sexuality would not be aired. She said,

“One one hundredth of what we film makes it onto the show. So you can choose what you want … It was not easy to be the first gay ‘Housewife.’ There should have been a little more grace.”

More about Braunwyn Windham-Burke

The wife and mother of seven kids was married to her now-ex-husband Sean Burke for 20 years. The couple married in 2000 and faced lots of ups and downs in their marriage, including infidelity, but they always came back stronger. However, the couple has now separated but the two are still sharing parenting duties together.

The Bravo star is dating Victoria Brito, a model, dancer, and designer. Brito has a huge fan following, with 1.8 million followers on her Instagram. Speaking about her newly found love, the RHOC star told Page Six,

“I only came out a year ago and I’m enjoying being single. I really like spending time with her. A bonus is that she gets along with [my husband] Sean [Burke].”

The star now travels between Orange County and New York City to be with her kids and to spend time with her girlfriend.

