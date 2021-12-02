Who is Victoria Brito? All about Braunwyn Windham Burke's new girlfriend

RHOC star Braunwyn Windham Burke was recently photographed with her new girlfriend, Victoria Brito. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA while hanging out at a beach in Miami.

As per photos obtained by Page Six, the reality TV personality was seen wearing a green one-piece, a fedora hat and aviators, while her girlfriend donned a black top, red patterned shorts and a black Yankees cap.

OnThisDayENT @OnThisDayENT



#rhoc @braunwyn



📸: Find someone who looks at you the way Victoria Brito looks at Braunwyn Windham-Burke. 💕📸: @ChanelOmari Find someone who looks at you the way Victoria Brito looks at Braunwyn Windham-Burke. 💕 #rhoc @braunwyn 📸: @ChanelOmari https://t.co/kqg0bERfI2

She reportedly met Victoria Brito through a mutual friend and the two have been dating for a month.

Braunwyn Windham Burke told the outlet that she focused on “having fun” with her new girlfriend. She also shared that Victoria gets along with her former husband:

“I only came out a year ago and I’m enjoying being single. I really like spending time with her. A bonus is that she gets along with [my husband] Sean. They went to an NFT event together in New York City and share common interests … I like her.”

Braunwyn and Sean decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after the former came out in December 2020. However, they have not filed for divorce yet and continue to remain in an open marriage while maintaining a great co-parenting relationship.

Sean and Braunwyn Widham Burke share seven children together, Bella (21), Rowan (18), Jacob (16), twins Curran and Caden (8), Koa (6), and Hazel, (3). Prior to Victoria Brito, Braunwyn Windham Burke was in a relationship with Jamie Parton.

Meet the girlfriend of Braunwyn Windham Burke, Victoria Brito

Braunwyn Windham Burke's new girlfriend Victoria Brito is a model, designer and dancer (Image via Victoria Brito/Instagram)

Victoria Brito is a model, dancer, designer and activist. She was born in Sao Paulo and raised in Miami. She has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and describes herself as a “snearkerhead” in her bio.

The love for sneakers led to the model launching a jewelry line in collaboration with tech startup company Pietra featuring sneakers and shoelace-inspired charms, chains and necklaces. In an interview with Fashionista, she opened up about her collection.

Victoria shared that she has been passionate about sneakers since her childhood:

"I've been an avid sneakerhead since I was a little girl. I can remember wearing a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker and just loving it so much that it would tear apart. And I would just go back and buy more and more."

She also mentioned that she wanted to be a “voice” for girls who love sneakers:

"I really want to be a voice for girls that are just like me — that love their sneakers and that understand how they are made, depending on if the pair's a Nike or Adidas. When you think about sneakers, you don't really associate them with a girl. You're always going to associate them with a basketball player or a male athlete of some sort, and that's fine, but, I want girls to realize that they have something important to say."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Victoria Brito started modeling at the age of 12 and is currently associated with Muse Models Agency. She is based in New York City and recently made news after her newfound relationship with Braunwyn Windham Burke came to light.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia