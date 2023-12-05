"That's the dude who leaked GTA 6": House explosion in Arlington video goes viral, sparks wild reactions online 

A video of a house explosion in a suburb in Arlington, Virginia, has gone viral on social media and has left the world of the internet in a state of shock. The video shows a huge explosion destroying a house in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington. As per BBC, the explosion happened just after police reached the location with a search warrant.

On Tuesday, November 5, the authorities said they reached the Bluemont neighborhood after receiving multiple reports about someone firing a flare gun from a residence. The Arlington County police reported that the explosion happened around 8 pm, and the flames were under control by 10 pm.

"As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence, and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion," the Arlington County police said.

The officers who reached the location with the search warrant suffered minor injuries, the police said.

The video of the house explosion soon went viral.

At the moment, the police have not revealed what caused the explosion. However, the video showed the Swat team vehicle entering the locality as the blast occurred.

Netizens in shock after watching the house explosion video

Many videos on social media leave the masses stunned. Something similar happened when the home explosion video from a suburb near Washington, DC, made its way on social media. The blast was reportedly so intense that a few residents had to be evacuated from the area.

As the video spread like wildfire on social media, many witnesses claimed that the flames lasted over 5 minutes due to the house explosion. At the moment, the police are investigating the case.