"That's why she couldn't get her story straight": Netizens react as they claim Fani Willis wore her dress backwards

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, attended the court hearing on Thursday, February 15, 2024, about her accusations of misbehavior. She is charged with concealing the extent and timing of her interactions with Special Counsel and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade over the alleged electoral fraud of Donald Trump.

Willis is directing the legal team in the 2020 election meddling case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants. Michael Roman, one of the co-defendants, claimed that she had an "improper" intimate involvement with Nathan Wade, the outside attorney she recruited to bring charges against Trump.

Although Willis has denied the claims, she had to appear in her hearing. She seemed nervous during the entire process and said she had hurried to take the stand when called.

Meanwhile, people who watched the hearing online claimed that it looked like she had worn her dress backward. Once the pictures of the hearing were uploaded on X by @EndWokeness, they went viral, with netizens reacting to her dress.

Netizens claim Fani Willis wore her dress backward during the court hearing on February 15

Trump and his co-defendants are seeking to remove Willis based on allegations that she and Nathan Wade are engaged in an improper romantic relationship that financially benefited her.

She hired Wade as her attorney to help with the prosecution. Trump went on to say that Wade's alleged affair should result in a "conflict of interest" and that Wade should be fired. A Georgia state judge has recently held an evidentiary hearing over these allegations.

However, Fani Willis is now facing criticism for a different issue. Once the pictures of her hearing went viral, netizens claimed that she wore her dress backward, exposing the back zipper beneath her neck. She also allegedly wore the American flag pin upside down for a sizable portion of Thursday's hearing.

On the other hand, it was also reported on X under the comment section of End Wokeness' post that Willis wasn’t wearing the dress backward. It was actually a front-zipper dress. Nevertheless, many netizens took to the post's comment section to express their opinions regarding her alleged backward dress.

Why is Fani Willis facing allegations?

The Fulton County DA gained popularity in January 2021 when she filed indictments against Donald Trump and a number of his allies for allegedly trying to manipulate the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election.

CNN reported that according to the attorneys for former president Donald Trump, Fani Willis should be dismissed from the case over the alleged election tampering.

At first, the prosecution tried to thwart Willis' subpoena to appear about claims that she had an "improper" romantic involvement with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to oversee the investigation into Trump's 2020 election meddling. To provide her version of events, Willis appeared in court on Thursday, February 15.

Fox News reported that, as per contributor Andrew McCarthy, the fact that Willis won't be called back to testify by the prosecution "makes you think that they prepared for this hearing, which is a very important hearing for them, under circumstances where they thought she was not going to be on the stand."

Roman and his attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, seek to have Willis disqualified from the Georgia election interference case. They allege that she has a conflict of interest in hiring Wade and that the pair benefited financially through compensation Wade received from working the case.

Fani Willis has not yet publicly addressed the rumors that she had a romantic relationship with Wade.

