"That's not interesting it's terrifying": Plant roots jump when tickled viral video leaves netizens in disbelief 

A viral Instagram video featuring plant roots jumping when being tickled is leaving Netizens stunned. The video raises the question of whether plants feel ticklish.

Although the video raised many brows regarding the extent to which the plants feel ticklish, it is well known in the gardening community that flora grow better when tickled.

The video, which left netizens feeling all sorts of different ways, went viral on Instagram and was later reposted across different platforms.

A few people called it a hoax and claimed that the entire video was fake and that "strings" were pulled to make it happen. Others were just shocked and taken aback by the bizarre occurrence. Some even claimed that the flora shown in the video was Ginseng. One user said:

A few netizens were terrified at the alleged occurrence (Image via Instagram)

Recently, it was posted on Instagram, on July 11, simultaneously by two accounts, @positive_mentor_af, and @chakrashighpower. The reel by @positive_mentor_af amassed over 5.1 million views and the one by @chakrashighpower received over 2.8 million views.

However, the original post was by @warpaintjournal, which was posted on July 1 and amassed over 10.3 million views. The post asked the question:

"Were you today years old when you found roots of a plant can jump when tickled?"

The video showcased roots allegedly responding to people tickling them by sliding away at high speed, in an almost unnatural manner, so much so that it felt as if it was being pulled.

Some call it a hoax, others say it's true- Netizens have varied responses to the plant video

The posts brought in a plethora of comments with widely varying degrees of differentiating opinions. The most common response was that the video was fake.

Despite the fact that plants may respond to touch, several people thought the video went too far. Some even took pity on the ones that thought it was real, and some even claimed that they could see a string being used to pull the roots.

A lot of people were not impressed with the video (Image via Instagram/@chakrashighpower, @positive_mentor_af)

However, others were convinced that this was a normal phenomenon. People claimed that such responses were natural as these were living entities just like animals.

A few people used that argument to direct shots at vegans, saying,

"Vegans gonna have to start eatin air now."

Some netizens argued that they had experienced the phenomenon, while others tried to do it after watching the video. Some wanted the people to stop harassing the roots and a few others claimed that these were the roots of a Ginseng.

Believers believed and vegans caught strays (Image via Instagram/@positive_mentor_af, @chakrashighpower)

A lot of people were terrified by the video, real or not. It looked like the video unlocked a new fear for some. Folks also made jokes and pop culture references relating to the video, the most prominent reference was to the Harry Potter franchise.

Some users were terrified (Image via Instagram/@positive_mentor_af, @chakrashighpower, @warpaintjournal )

Harry Potter references galore (Image via Instagram/@positive_mentor_af, @chakrashighpower, @warpaintjournal )

Despite the hoax surrounding the aforementioned video, it is well-known that plants respond positively to tickling. Thigmomorphogenesis, the process by which a plant responds to being touched, is the best possible explanation for this video.

The process can alter the development pattern depending on who or what touches it and how often, such as animal, wind, or rain contacts. A lot of greenhouses and nurseries engage in tickling or stroking plants as this helps to stimulate stronger growth.