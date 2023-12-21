On December 21, 2023, the @2pm_official_jp Instagram account posted the dance challenge video featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin and 2PM Jun. K grooving to the rhythmic track Command C+Me, sending the internet into a meltdown.

2PM's Jun. K released his single Command C+Me on November 25, 2023. The single is also part of his debut album, THE BEST, featuring twenty tracks.

As the fans saw Hyunjin and Jun. K grooving to the latter's Command C+Me track for the dance challenge, they could not get enough of it. One user tweeted:

"Hyunjin's body control is insane": Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids member and 2PM's Jun. K's dance challenge video

As 2PM's Jun. K has released his debut album The Best, the idol is actively participating in promotional activities and has also been creating dance challenge videos featuring the album's track Command C+Me. He previously undertook this challenge with the rookie K-pop groups NiziU, Woo+young, and others.

In a recent dance challenge video, Stray Kids Hyunjin and 2PM's Jun. K looked stunning in their outfits. Hyunjin wore a white Chuck's Greedy Cat short-sleeve t-shirt with black wide-leg pants, complementing the look with a black cap, accessories, and white and black shoes.

Jun. K opted for a casual look with a blue t-shirt and pants and blue shoes matching Hyunjin's. He also wore a blue cap. In the video, the duo initially made hand gestures and then seamlessly synchronized their steps while dancing to Command C+Me.

Fans couldn't help but praise the duo for flawlessly displaying smooth dance moves. STAYs specifically noted Stray Kids's classy appearance, with his dance moves shining among the rest. Some fans expressed interest in purchasing the cat t-shirt that Hyunjin wore in the music video.

Fans also commended Stray Kids member for adding unique details to the choreography of the Command C+Me challenge and continuing to shower praise on their onscreen friendship.

Check out how fans are reacting to Stray Kids member doing the Command C+Me challenge with Jun. K.

Several HD pictures from the W Korea event featuring the idol are going viral on social media. The idol made an appearance at the event on November 24, 2023, held for the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Needless to say, fans can't stop praising the idol for his impeccable dance moves in the Command C+Me challenge video.

The idol recently attended the Asia Artists Awards alongside Stray Kids members, where they were honored with the Fabulous award at the event.