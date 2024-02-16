"That’s too much": ENHYPEN's upcoming U.S. concert ticket prices cause outrage among fans

ENHYPEN's agency BELIFT is garnering negative reactions to the announcement of the group's FATE PLUS encore concert in five different cities, owing to the high cost of the event tickets. The fans who had access to the membership were able to get the pre-sale tickets on Valentine's Day.

On February 15, the general sale of concert tickets started, which left fans in shock as many reported the price to be higher than expected.

According to the fans who bought the tickets through the pre-sale, the price for the nosebleed seats was worth 140 United States dollars, while the VIP seats were worth 700 United States dollars, excluding taxes.

Furthermore, they highlighted that the seats worth the highest price were general admission, meaning they would have to camp out to get the best spot in the venue. Fans have also taken to social media to express their frustration about the lack of benefits that come with VIP tickets.

“It’s not gonna be fun”: Fans enraged over ENHYPEN's United States FATE PLUS concert ticket prices

Previously, ENHYPEN confirmed holding their encore tour FATE PLUS concerts in the United States, spanning over five cities. As soon as the pre-sale for the tickets began, fans were surprised to see the price of the tickets, as they did not expect it to be so high.

Fans highlight the advantages of purchasing VIP tickets, which, according to them, were not up to par. The benefits include soundcheck, VIP merchandise, and crowd-free purchasing of merchandise, however, they do not include send-off events.

The baffling ticket prices of K-pop concerts in the United States are due to the dynamic pricing system, which allows ticket vendors to sell tickets at a higher price based on the increasing demand of the artists.

Previously, during their Q3 2023 earnings conference with investors, HYBE confirmed that their K-pop groups would also join the dynamic pricing system as they consider their groups to have high demand in the region. This has resulted in many fans reselling their tickets as they believe it is not worth the amount they are paying for the service.

Fans have also raised concerns regarding upcoming or future concerts by HYBE groups. As ENHYPEN’s concerts are this expensive, they wonder how expensive the price of BTS concerts, if they were held in the future, would be. Enraged fans took to social media to share their opinions regarding the expensive tickets.

ENHYPEN’s FATE PLUS concert

ENHYPEN’s FATE PLUS encore concert tour in the United States is scheduled to begin on April 24 in Anaheim, then move to Oakland on April 26, Tacoma on April 28, Rosemary on May 1, and conclude the series on May 3 in Belmont Park.

