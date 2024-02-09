"Boy is confused in which accent to speak": Fans swoon over Enhypen's Ni-ki's English-speaking skills in a recent Weverse live

ENHYPEN member Ni-ki is gaining attention from fans for his English-speaking skills. On February 7, the Japanese member of the BELIFT group started a Weverse live session to interact with his fans, in which he was seen talking in English, which is not his first language. However, fans were impressed and started complimenting him online.

The Sweet Venom singer struggled a little between Australian and American accents, as the multinational group has members from both America and Australia.

During the live session, Ni-ki used a translation device that helped him speak better in English, as he wanted to connect with international fans as well. A fan complimented him, saying:

"I love your English."

This surprised the K-pop idol, and he reacted by saying:

"Really? I can… I can't I can't (in Australian accent). ah this is hard. I don't know if "I can't speak English (Australian accent) or I can't speak English (American accent), I really don't know."

Fans online swooned over this particular clip from the video, as they were happy to see him understand the difference between the two accents for a beginner.

“Jayke are literally raising riki on their backs…”: Fans react as ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki gets confused in Australian and American accent

Widely popular as the global K-pop group, ENHYPEN has Jake, who hails from Australia, Jay from America, and maknae Ni-ki from Japan. For his international fans, the maknae has been attempting to speak in English, and during one of the group's concerts, he even spoke of his thoughts in the language.

It is no surprise that Jay and Jake have different accents due to their nationalities. Fans highlight how, when the Japanese member asked them to pronounce an English word, they gave answers differently.

Clips from the live video session started swirling on X as fans praised the 18-year-old K-pop idol for his language skills. Watching Ni-ki struggle with Australian and American accents, fans reacted hilariously, recalling his English-speaking moments with Jay and Jake.

Many fans expressed their pride in the ENHYPEN member, as he is fluent in Japanese and Korean and has been trying hard to talk in English. Some fans also complimented him for his sharp learning skills, as he could differentiate between the two accents.

ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS Encore Tour in the U.S.

On February 7, BELIFT announced the encore tour "FATE PLUS," where ENHYPEN is set to perform in five different cities. The tour will start on April 24 in Anaheim, April 26 in Oakland, and April 28 in Tacoma and Rosemont on May 1. The concert tour will conclude at Belmont Park on May 3, 2024.

