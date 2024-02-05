“This is so beyond disrespect”: ENHYPEN fan hands Jake dog collar and leash at fansign, fandom appalled at the behavior 

ENHYPEN’s Jake was allegedly handed a dog leash by a fan who wanted to seemingly pretend-play that she was his pet, at a fansign held offline on January 29. The incident went viral on X recently and had the group’s fandom vehemently criticizing the woman’s action towards the 21-year-old K-pop idol.

A screenshot of the fan’s video post with the caption began doing the rounds on the internet. In the caption, she mentioned that she told Jake, “I want to be your puppy dog, can you be my master?” She added:

“I laugh every time I see oppa’s shocked expression when I handed him a dog collar. I also showed him my jake fingernails and bracelet.” (translation via Koreaboo)

The request was seen as disrespectful by ENHYPEN’s fandom. They discussed how offline fansigns and the people’s demands were seemingly getting out of hand and how the artist would have been shocked at the particular request.

Fan asks ENHYPEN’s Jake to be her “master” while handing him a dog leash, fandom reacts to the weird demand

ENHYPEN’s fandom was taken by surprise as a video of a fan asking Jake to be her “master” went viral on the internet recently. It was a request made by the fan at an offline fan sign held on January 29. As per the fan’s caption, she told Jake that she wanted to be his “puppy.” She held a dog collar and handed its leash to a surprised Jake on his table during her turn.

The woman, in her caption on a social media post, mentioned that she handed the dog collar to Jake as well and found his expression to be funny. As the screenshot of the caption went viral on X, ENHYPEN’s fans began criticizing her choice of action at the fansign.

One fan alleged that the staff was not paying attention to the fans at the venue as they let the female fan voice such requests. Others called the act “disgusting” and “cringe.”

Meanwhile, another video of allegedly the same fan asking Jungwon to call her “mommy” went viral as well. Fans once again talked about how uncomfortable the artists must have felt at such random fan service requests. Some also questioned the staff’s responsibility in making sure that their artists were not subjected to weird demands.

In other news, ENHYPEN is currently at the end of their FATE world tour. The tour began in July 2023 in Seoul and will end on February 25, 2024, at Seoul as well. The group’s latest performance was at the New Clark City Stadium in the Philippines on February 3, 2024. They will then perform a two-night encore on February 24 and 25 at the KSPO Dome in South Korea.