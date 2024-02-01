“That’s our Queen”: Fans react as Nubia Magazine ranks Jisoo as the 6th richest K-pop female idol & the wealthiest member of BLACKPINK

Kim Ji-soo, also known as Jisoo of BLACKPINK, has received widespread recognition and is now included among the wealthiest K-pop idols.

The musician was named the richest member of BLACKPINK by Nubia Magazine in January 2024, with an estimated net worth of $29 million. Compared to the other members, the Flower singer has a larger net worth due to her accomplishments in both acting and singing.

She allegedly receives a $3 million payment for each film and has endorsed several well-known brands. As the face of luxury brands such as Dior, Cartier, and more, it is bound to have increased the net worth of the idol tenfold. Fans were stunned to learn that Jisoo is the richest of all the BLACKPINK members.

Expand Tweet

Her 2023 debut solo EP Me saw a record-breaking 1 million pre-orders, and the single Flower has become well-known worldwide, which further added to her earnings. Additionally, her role in the Korean drama Snowdrop allegedly brought in over $1.28 million, which was a successful drama worldwide.

"She's gonna be the richest idol": Fans believe Jisoo's reign in the acting world will catapult her to the top

Nubia Magazine reported in January 2024 that, through a varied career, Jisoo, of BLACKPINK fame, has amassed an impressive net worth of $29 million. Her successful acting career and lucrative commercial sponsorships highlight her adaptability. Additionally, Net Worth Club (Caclubindia) reported that she earns 30% of the total revenue earned by BLACKPINK.

The BLACKPINK idol's rise to financial success is a result of wise professional decisions, indisputable skill, and appeal that transcends K-pop celebrity. Jisoo makes most of her earnings from her music profession, which includes song releases and live appearances. In addition, she receives fees for her performing jobs and television appearances.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Influenza, which is based on Han Sang-woon's novel, is a drama that centers on soldier Jae-yoon and his girlfriend Yeong-ju (Jisoo) as they battle a swarm of zombies in a Seoul high-rise. Fans were thrilled to learn on December 2023, that the BLACKPINK idol will be appearing in the much-awaited drama.

Additionally, she is also confirmed to star in Omnipresent Reader's Viewpoint, starring Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop. Moreover, her latest endorsement deal with the American athletic apparel brand Alo Yoga has been the talk of the town since January 2024. Hence, all these acting projects would further add to her income streams.

As a result, fans showered praise on the idol on Twitter and remarked that her busy schedule is proof of her well-deserved wealth.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Recently appointed as Alo Yoga's new face, Jisoo's spring 2024 campaign has a color scheme and an It-Girl mood that is unmistakably BLACKPINK-coded. The Flower singer presents the new soft mulberry shade of Alo in the latest January 2024 ad campaign for the American athletic leisure brand.

The navy Accolade Hoodie that Jisoo was seen wearing in the campaign for the athletic brand was already sold out by January 19, 2024, thanks to her fans, BLINK. Hence, it's likely that the other items she's wearing in the campaign—leggings, tanks, and a sports bra—will be sold out in a "blink" of an eye as well.