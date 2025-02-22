“That’s Tariq St Patrick with that response” — Netizens react as Michael Rainey Jr. jokes about Lil Meech wanting to be “big bro"

Actor and record producer Michael Rainey Jr. recently revealed he tried to take fellow actor Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) under his wing. Clips of a TikTok by Rainey Jr. circulating online on February 21, 2025, show the actor responding to a fan commenting that he should have taken Meech under his wing. Michael wrote:

Ad

"Tried to he wanted to be big bro so bad smh."

For the unversed, Lil Meech who stars in BMF, has been beefing with the show's executive producer, 50 Cent. It began after Fif took offense at the former's father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (a convicted drug kingpin), teaming up with 50's rival Rick Ross for his 'Welcome Home' concert (celebrating Meech's release from prison last October). Since then, 50 has threatened to cancel the TV series.

Ad

Ad

As news of the latest development spread, internet users were quick to react under @TheShadeRoom's Instagram post about the same. One user referenced Michael Rainey Jr.'s character Tariq St. Patrick from Power and Power Book II: Ghost (another series involving 50 Cent), writing:

"That ain't Michael, That’s Tariq St Patrick with that response."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Many criticized Lil Meech for his alleged behavior, noting that Michael has been acting since childhood and has more experience. Here are some more comments seen under @TheShadeRoom's post:

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Other netizens, referencing Meech's beef, joked that Fif would give Michael's show, Power, another season for the latter's comment.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Boosie Badazz comes to Lil Meech's defense amid feud with 50 Cent

Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz appeared for an interview on YouTube's Vlad TV, where the host noted that Boosie was a longtime supporter of Big Meech and was even supposed to perform at his homecoming concert.

Ad

The event was scheduled for February 13 and would have featured a lineup of big artists like Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage, among others. It was eventually canceled for reasons yet to be made public. Surprisingly, 50 Cent was not included. Since then, Fif has been on the offensive and even predicted that the concert would be canceled in the days leading up to it.

Ad

While discussing the homecoming show, Boosie brought up 50's beef with Lil Meech. As reported by HotNewHipHop on February 21, Boosie said:

"I ain't like his [Lil Meech] response but seems like he got a genuine kind of love for 50 (based) on his response."

He continued to state that if were he in Lil Meech's place, he would have told Fif:

"N***a, f**k you. That’s my daddy. F**k you, n***a. Let’s go to war."

Ad

Earlier this month, Flenory Jr. tried to ease the tension between his mentor and his father. In a text exchange (that 50 later shared on Instagram), he expressed his frustration, saying:

"U act as if I'm your enemy. I've only showed u love. I'm human, I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u."

He told Fif that Ross was helping his father financially until the next season of BMF started. This prompted 50 Cent to state (in a since-deleted IG post), "What next season little."

Ad

Ad

Following Boosie Badazz's interview, the G-Unit rapper took to his Instagram to address the former's claims, saying he did more for Lil Meech than anyone in his life, noting, "If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time." As reported by HotNewHipHop, he added:

"When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t ! he a snake too he belong with him."

Ad

Following this, Flenory Jr. shared a post with Rick Ross during Floyd Mayweather's birthday party.

Lil Meech previously beefed with Michael Rainey Jr. in 2023 over their respective shows with 50 Cent, as per Vibe in February of that year. Both claimed they were better actors.

Meanwhile, Flenory Jr. hasn't shared any other updates at the time of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback