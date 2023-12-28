"That's the way the cookie crumbles": Squid Game: The Challenge's Player 200 discusses the Netflix show

Squid Game: The Challenge wrapped up season 1 earlier this month and found the first-ever winner of the biggest prize fund in the history of reality television. While Mai received the ultimate prize, some contestants also left a mark on the fans' minds.

One such contestant was Player 200, Mothi, who was eliminated after the season's first test. Recently, the contestant opened up to Sportskeeda (SK POP) in an exclusive conversation about his time on the show, including his elimination and the players who eliminated him, Kyle and Dani.

Before Mothi left the show, he told the cameras he had no idea why they would eliminate him. He added that it was sad because he wanted to better his family's life but noted that "that's just the way the cookie crumbles."

During the conversation, Mothi revisited the last thing he said on the show and called it "ironic" since both Kyle and Dani were eliminated during the Dalgona challenge.

"The last thing that I said when I got eliminated was, I guess that's the way the cookie crumbles. And how ironic that for those two players who voted me out, their cookie crumbled and they got eliminated, and Karma did get them." Mothi added.

Player 200 discusses his elimination from Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge, which wrapped up season 1 earlier this month, saw 456 players compete for the biggest prize fund in the history of reality television. While only one took home the prize, others left a mark in viewers' minds and continued to live on.

One such player was Mothi, Player 200, the first contestant to be eliminated through a dorm test. Mothi, who held the view that the tests were unfair, was the first victim of it at the hands of two players, Kyle and Dani. The two were given the option of either giving someone an advantage or eliminating someone, and they chose to eliminate him.

While on-screen, they were shown deliberating on whether to eliminate player 432, they ultimately chose to vote Mothi out. While in conversation with Sportskeeda about his time on Squid Game: The Challenge, Mothi noted that he wasn't surprised.

The contestant added that there were a lot of things that didn't make it to the final edit, including his expressions when his name was announced. Mothi added that he looked up at the number even before it popped up.

"I was nodding my head, like, you know what? This is going to be me. Even the producers, because they were watching me on the camera, they knew. They said you knew you it was you." He said.

Mothi noted that the producers asked him how he knew and told him that he was confident and nice with everyone. The producers further praised him for being respectful and funny and noted that they listened to all his conversations. Player 200's social game proved to be a threat to others who voted him out—the first chance they got.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.