"That series was the worst thing that could've happened": Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume ideas spark outrage online 

With Halloween just around the corner, people have been coming up with a flurry of out-of-box costumes, and this year, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is the most sought after character.

Online retailers claim that the costume is "easy to put together." Apart from a dirty blonde wig and a striped shirt tucked into khaki pants, websites like Ebay are also selling Dahmer replica glasses for £15.59 a piece.

The Dahmer replica glasses sold on some websites. (image via Getty Images)

Some sites have even shown a step-by-step guide on finding the right outfit, which replicates the infamous serial murderer.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains topics that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Netflix's limited docu-series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has been instrumental in the recent return of Dahmer's name to social media platforms. The show profiles the serial murderer's crime spree spanning thirteen years, mostly from the point of view of his victims.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix show (image via Getty Images)

Jeffrey Dahmer is said to have killed and dismembered over 17 gay men and young boys of color over the span of his spree.

Twitter reacts to the Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume

Netizens of Twitter, however, had a very strong reaction, as they did not find neither the costume nor the show too appealing.

The idea that people could show up to Halloween parties dressed as the serial killer has left many people scared. Many netizens reminded their followers that its not only tasteless, but also completely insensitive to the families of the killer's victims.

zoe @MUGLERlZED ppl are now considering dressing up as jeffrey dahmer for halloween….. that series was the worst thing that could’ve happened ppl are now considering dressing up as jeffrey dahmer for halloween….. that series was the worst thing that could’ve happened

victoria 🦋 @shxtbieber this is your reminder that jeffrey dahmer was a real person who really killed innocent victims, people who had families etc. he is NOT a halloween costume and if you’re dressing up as him you’re a d*ck. this is your reminder that jeffrey dahmer was a real person who really killed innocent victims, people who had families etc. he is NOT a halloween costume and if you’re dressing up as him you’re a d*ck.

Lozzy ✨ @LozzyJonesx 🏻 Stop glamorising serial killers 🙃 #DahmerMonster #DahmerNetflix Attention white people. DO NOT AND I MEAN DO NOT DRESS AS JEFFREY DAHMER FOR HALLOWEEN AND STOP MAKING TIKTOKS ABOUT HIM. Gen Z need therapy🏻 Stop glamorising serial killers 🙃 #jeffreydahmer Attention white people. DO NOT AND I MEAN DO NOT DRESS AS JEFFREY DAHMER FOR HALLOWEEN AND STOP MAKING TIKTOKS ABOUT HIM. Gen Z need therapy ✋🏻 Stop glamorising serial killers 🙃 #jeffreydahmer #DahmerMonster #DahmerNetflix

Most tweets were a warning, with some netizens threatening to banish the ones dressed as Dahmer from their parties. Check out these other epic reactions below:

A @soul_latinaa If someone comes dressed up as Jeffrey dahmer to my Halloween party they’re getting kicked out If someone comes dressed up as Jeffrey dahmer to my Halloween party they’re getting kicked out😐

Momma Confessions @ConfessingMomma If you dress as Jeffrey Dahmer, or any serial killer for that matter, for Halloween, you are a psycho. If you dress as Jeffrey Dahmer, or any serial killer for that matter, for Halloween, you are a psycho.

King Ali @RealKingAli Any of you White Folks Pull Up To My House As Jeffrey Dahmer On Halloween Is Getting A Hot One 🤷🏾‍♂️ Any of you White Folks Pull Up To My House As Jeffrey Dahmer On Halloween Is Getting A Hot One 🤷🏾‍♂️

raven 🤓 @twerkwind34 i hope everyone who dresses up as jeffrey dahmer for halloween goes to hell no matter what i hope everyone who dresses up as jeffrey dahmer for halloween goes to hell no matter what

the vibe formerly known as julian @ech0astral Trying to emotionally prepare myself for the Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes. Trying to emotionally prepare myself for the Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes.

This is not the first time that the show has incited harsh criticism since its release on September 21, 2022. The series has shot to record highest viewership on the streaming platform, beating hit K-drama Squid Games.

Yet, the show has received rasping feedback for the way the storytelling has been handled. Reportedly, the show failed to receive consent from the victims' families, though the plotline rests on their retelling.

The show also recently fueled a TikTok challenge, where viewers would film themselves reacting to gruesome Polaroid photographs of the victim taken by the Milwaukee cannibalistic killer.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available for streaming on Netflix. The series is created by Ryan Murphy and stars Evan Peters, Neicy Nash, Molly Ringwald, and Richard Jenkins in key roles.

Poll : 0 votes