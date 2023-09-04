“That t-shirt is not real”: Memefest erupts as Tiffany Gomas launches new merch to help Maui wildfire survivors

Tiffany Gomas, who went viral in July for freaking out on an American Airlines flight and yelling, "The motherfuc*er at the back is not real," is now back in the news. She recently launched her t-shirt merchandise to support people who suffered massively in the Maui wildfire.

She shared an update about her t-shirt merchandise on her social media platforms. In her post, Tiffany wrote that she is proud to support Maui Strong by branding the Aloha t-shirt.

"There is so much healing and rebuilding to do. Do your small part to help and get your T-shirt today for $36. 100% of sales proceeds are going to the Hawaii Community Foundation," her post read.

As soon as she shared the post, social media users made memes and had hilarious responses to it. In her comments section, one netizen wrote, "That t-shirt is not real,' referring to her meltdown in July.

Reaction of a social media user (Image via Instagram/@tiffanygomas)

Netizens share hilarious memes and reactions to Tiffany Gomas' new merch

As Tiffany Gomas shared a picture of her posing in her new t-shirt merch to support Maui wildfire survivors, several social media users started reacting to it.

While some said that Tiffany was doing well, others couldn't forget the viral video of Tiffany and asked about what she saw on the plane. Many just shared memes about Tiffany's viral breakdown moment in July.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Gomas became a viral sensation after her July 2 breakdown moment

38-year-old Tiffany Gomas was caught on camera on an American Airlines flight when she suddenly started yelling and said that someone at the back was not real. This moment quickly went viral, after which some people said she might have come across a ghost or an alien, while others rejected such claims and said it was all drama.

Several media outlets also reached out to Tiffany Gomas to ask about what she saw on the airline that resulted in such a breakdown. Tiffany refrained from commenting on it and said that she was not allowed to speak on the subject.

Expand Tweet

Two months after her viral moment, she was again seen at the airport, and a TMZ reporter spotted her. The reporter asked her how she felt about getting back on the plane, to which she said she was anxious.

The reporter also asked her if there would be any interview in the near future where she would reveal what she saw on the camera. To this, she responded and said yes, there will soon be a big interview.