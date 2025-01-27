“Thats not even near american territory” — Elon Musk under fire for aiming to rename English Channel to George Washington Channel

On January 26, 2025, Elon Musk shared his plan to rename the English Channel to the George Washington Channel on X. Musk's tweet sent the netizens into a frenzy.

The English Channel is a body of water that separates England and France. Musk shared a picture of the map in his tweet, however, he didn't reveal any specific reason behind it.

Elon Musk suggests renaming the English Channel (Image via X/@elonmusk)

A netizen (@ShiningAllen_) pointed out the English Channel doesn't fall under American territory. They said:

"Thats not even near american territory you dimwit."

Netizens replied to Elon Musk's tweet, telling him changing centuries-old names is not a good idea. Another netizen said people outside the US would not change their maps.

"Everyone outside of the USA wont be changing any maps. So you guys can play nazi Germany all you want. Have fun. I guess we get to watch children play board games for 4 years. How fun," one netizen on X wrote.

"Names centuries old…should not be changed for no immortal purpose. It is wasteful and vain. If it lasts very long, it can needlessly confuse history for ages to come. It most likely will be (eventually) changed back (e.g. Cape Canaveral)," another X user wrote.

"Canal de la Mancha in Spanish or Canal de la Manche in French is its name. Before the British had ships and deserved to call their travels voyages, the Spanish already had a fleet exploring the world and previously only crossed it to invade French territory in the Middle Ages. It is only fair that it retains its original name," another user wrote.

Some netizens remarked that America should stop seemingly provoking other countries as they need allies.

"Dear Americans, please respect countries with history and culture while you make America great again. You need allies, after all. And who are your allies in this world?" asked a netizen.

"Why do you keep goading our country? It’s not funny so please just stop now. America, as wonderful as your country is, is not going to take over the UK or any other nation. Let’s try to get on as nations because we’re meant to be allies. Thanks!" another X user wrote.

"We love George Washington, he’s an honorary citizen of France. But no thank you, we name European sea with European name," one netizen wrote.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump requested that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America.

According to a New York Times report, the Trump administration announced on January 25 that the Gulf of Mexico would be renamed at the President's request. Denali, North America's tallest peak, would be renamed to its earlier name, Mount McKinley.

Elon Musk comments on Donald Trump's Stargate project

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft - Source: Getty

Soon after assuming office, Donald Trump shared his plan to invest $500 billion in Artificial intelligence (AI) to solidify the country's position in the AI race. On January 22, 2025, the Stargate project was revealed.

As per Forbes, Trump collaborated with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison to launch this project, which is supposed to create 100,000 jobs. Elon Musk is allegedly against the idea. On January 22, he claimed investors lack money, saying SoftBank secured less than $10 billion.

Elon Musk on the Stargate Project. [Image via X/@elonmusk]

As per Fortune, on January 23, 2025, reporters asked Trump about Elon Musk's claims. He answered that he doesn't know if the investors have the money, but he hopes they do. Trump also revealed that Musk is against the project because he allegedly hates a person who is part of the deal. Trump said:

"I don’t know if they do, but you know, they’re putting up the money. The government’s not putting up anything; they’re putting up money. They’re very rich people, so I hope they do. It doesn’t bother me... Elon, one of the people he happens to hate… People in the deal are very, very smart people."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's viral tweet started a discourse on social media with netizens providing varied opinions on the matter.

