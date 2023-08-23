The Bachelorette season 20 finale: An engagement, a new Bachelor, recap, and more details explored

Charity Lawson, the leading lady of The Bachelorette Season 20, found her happily ever after in an unexpected twist-filled finale.

The finale began with a shocking revelation: Lawson broke up with contestant Xavier Bonner. Charity took this step after Xavier revealed that he had been unfaithful in the past. The breakup left the ending wide open, with Charity deciding to call back a previously eliminated contestant, Aaron Bryant.

With this, Lawson’s final rose ceremony had three contenders: Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, and Joey Graziadei. Bryant’s time in the finale was short-lived, as Lawson skipped him during the final two rose ceremony. However, Bryant was not overtly concerned and revealed that he will be a part of the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Expand Tweet

The Bachelorette Season 20 Finale throws a range of shocking twists

With the Final rose ceremony consisting of Olubeko and Graziadei, the decision was utterly crucial for Charity Lawson. Both men met Lawson's family. Her family ended up approving Graziadei and seemed hesitant about Olubeko. With the potential engagement on the horizon, Lawson seemed more conflicted than ever and still needed time to make a final decision.

After a few emotional discussions with her family, Graziadei and Olubeko spoke about the connection they felt with Lawson. While Graziadei seemed very sure, Charity chose Dotun Olubeko as her future husband. He proposed on one knee to Lawson with a Neil Lane diamond ring, who agreed.

Lawson’s farewell to Joey was utterly emotional as she claimed she loved him but had doubts. The episode had another twist in store for the viewers. Joey will appear as the upcoming Bachelor for Season 28 of the show. Graziadei will give another shot to the show in his bid to find his one true love. Regardless, the focus soon shifted to the winner, Dotun Olubeko.

The Bachelorette Season 20 concluded with heartwarming moments as Lawson and Olubeko prepared for their life together. Speaking with host Jesse Palmer, the two talked about their shared dreams and the connection they felt for each other right from the beginning. The show and this season catered to the audience with a range of unexpected twists and turns. The Finale itself had its fair share of revelations as Lawson and Obuleko ultimately emerged as this season’s couple.