×
Create
Notifications

The Boyz announces dates for American leg of World Tour 2022 

The Boyz have announced the dates for the American leg of their World tour (Image via @IST_THEBOYZ/Twitter)
The Boyz have announced the dates for the American leg of their World tour (Image via @IST_THEBOYZ/Twitter)
Aashi Sengar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 05:19 PM IST
News

South Korean boy group The Boyz have announced the dates and cities for their first world tour, 'The B-Zone,' in the United States.

The group will embark on its first-ever world tour on May 29. The group will make six stops across the United States, beginning in Los Angeles before moving on to Chicago, Newark, Atlanta, Dallas, and finally finishing off the tour in San Jose.

The group has not revealed any information regarding ticket pricing just yet.

The Boyz 2022 world tour - US dates

THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR : THE B-ZONE IN USA🇺🇸🌐2022.05.29 LOS ANGELES2022.06.01 CHICAGO 2022.06.03 NEWARK2022.06.05 ATLANTA2022.06.08 DALLAS2022.06.10 SAN JOSE🎫Ticket info will be out soon. See you then🔜#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 #THEB_ZONE #더비존 #THEBOYZinUSA #THEBOYZUSATOUR https://t.co/nVz7KVHJOg

The B-ZONE in the USA

  • 29/05 - LOS ANGELES
  • 01/06 - CHICAGO
  • 03/06 - NEWARK
  • 05/06 - ATLANTA
  • 08/06 - DALLAS
  • 10/06 - SAN JOSE

The group had previously announced the dates for the European leg of the tour. The group will travel to Europe after the American leg of the tour. The tour will start in London on June 20 and wind up in Berlin on June 28.

The B-ZONE In Europe

  • 20/06 - LONDON
  • 22/06 - ROTTERDAM
  • 25/06 - PARIS
  • 28/06 - BERLIN
THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: THE B-ZONE IN EUROPE🌐2022.06.20 London🇬🇧2022.06.22 Rotterdam🇳🇱2022.06.25 Paris🇫🇷2022.06.28 Berlin🇩🇪🎫Ticket info will be out soon. See you then🔜#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 #THEB_ZONE #더비존 #THEBOYZinEurope #THEBOYZEUROPETOUR https://t.co/vjhgWjJlW2

More information on tickets will be made available shortly. Additional dates and cities for the tour might be added later.

More about the group

The group was formed under IST Entertainment and debuted in December 2017. The group currently has 11 members. The Boyz made their official debut with the release of their first extended play, The First, which included the lead single "Boy."

Throughout their four-year-long course in the industry, The Boyz have released three studio albums, six EPs and three single albums. Their last mini-album, ‘THRILL-ING,’ was released in July 2021. It was their first release since 'Chase' in September 2020.

They also released their third single album, MAVERICK, in November 2021. The single album includes three songs, including the lead single "Maverick." Prior to the commencement of the world tour, fans will be able to see the group at KCON 2022. CJ ENM has announced the return of its KCON series in Korea, the United States, and Japan.

KCON 2022 Premiere’s DAILY LINEUP!Please look forward to KCON 2022 Premiere!#KCON #KCON2022Premiere https://t.co/mkUwne4SZJ
Also Read Article Continues below

The group will perform at the premiere of KCON Seoul in May 2022. KCON will resume holding in-person conventions in various countries this year. The KCON 2022 Premiere will occur in Seoul from May 7 to 8, followed by Tokyo from May 14 to 15, and Chicago from May 20 to 21. This will be KCON's first offline concert in two years.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी