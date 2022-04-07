The Boyz announces dates for American leg of World Tour 2022 

South Korean boy group The Boyz have announced the dates and cities for their first world tour, 'The B-Zone,' in the United States.

The group will embark on its first-ever world tour on May 29. The group will make six stops across the United States, beginning in Los Angeles before moving on to Chicago, Newark, Atlanta, Dallas, and finally finishing off the tour in San Jose.

The group has not revealed any information regarding ticket pricing just yet.

The Boyz 2022 world tour - US dates

The B-ZONE in the USA

29/05 - LOS ANGELES

01/06 - CHICAGO

03/06 - NEWARK

05/06 - ATLANTA

08/06 - DALLAS

10/06 - SAN JOSE

The group had previously announced the dates for the European leg of the tour. The group will travel to Europe after the American leg of the tour. The tour will start in London on June 20 and wind up in Berlin on June 28.

The B-ZONE In Europe

20/06 - LONDON

22/06 - ROTTERDAM

25/06 - PARIS

28/06 - BERLIN

More information on tickets will be made available shortly. Additional dates and cities for the tour might be added later.

More about the group

The group was formed under IST Entertainment and debuted in December 2017. The group currently has 11 members. The Boyz made their official debut with the release of their first extended play, The First, which included the lead single "Boy."

Throughout their four-year-long course in the industry, The Boyz have released three studio albums, six EPs and three single albums. Their last mini-album, ‘THRILL-ING,’ was released in July 2021. It was their first release since 'Chase' in September 2020.

They also released their third single album, MAVERICK, in November 2021. The single album includes three songs, including the lead single "Maverick." Prior to the commencement of the world tour, fans will be able to see the group at KCON 2022. CJ ENM has announced the return of its KCON series in Korea, the United States, and Japan.

KCONUSA @kconusa

Please look forward to KCON 2022 Premiere!



The group will perform at the premiere of KCON Seoul in May 2022. KCON will resume holding in-person conventions in various countries this year. The KCON 2022 Premiere will occur in Seoul from May 7 to 8, followed by Tokyo from May 14 to 15, and Chicago from May 20 to 21. This will be KCON's first offline concert in two years.

Edited by Srijan Sen