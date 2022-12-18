The Boyz's Q and aespa's Giselle go viral for their interaction at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022

On December 16, 2022, KBS held the 12th edition of its yearly Song Festival at the Jamsil Arena, and among the many interactions that took place that night, the one between The Boyz's Q and aespa's Giselle stood out the most. With a bag full of cute and iconic interactions that took place at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022, Q and Giselle's served as a hilarious moment that fans loved watching.

As all the idols exited the stage whilst waving goodbye to their fans, Giselle somehow got separated from aespa, leaving her among The Boyz members. When she realized she was heading the wrong way, Giselle took a quick turn to get back to her group, almost bumping into The Boyz's Q, who was walking right behind her.

Fans found it hilarious that the two idols were trying their best to avoid any possible physical contact, making them the talk of the town.

aespa's Giselle almost bumping into The Boyz's Q goes viral

Following the release of footage of the two idols awkwardly interacting with each other, fans had a wide array of reactions to the same. Though the majority of the fans thought that it was funny, there were also people who found it sad due to the stereotypes and scandals that would surface online.

The interaction left fans tracking back to second-generation award shows and music festivals when male and female idols were allowed to freely interact with one another without any worries about starting dating rumors. Fans thought that starting rumors about the bare minimum interactions between any male and female idol was one of the major reasons no idols are open about their friendships with idols of the opposite gender.

The Boyz and aespa at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022

Among the exciting line-up of performances at KBS Gayo Daechukje this year, The Boyz and aespa had quite an impressive stage rolled out for their fans. The Boyz performed their recent album title track, WHISPER, with an additional dance break. Known for their show-stopping stunts and choreography, the group didn't let their fans down with their new performance.

Additionally, The Boyz's Q, Juyeon, and Sunwoo had a unit stage where they covered No Diggity by the American R&B group, Blackstreet. The members' performance was hailed by its fans for the incredible choreography they showcased.

aespa, on the other hand, also had fans going crazy over their special stage for KBS Gayo Daechukje. As the four-member K-pop girl group performed their title track, Girls, along with an impressive dance break, the group soon became the talk of the town. The performance attracted many viewers, making it the most-watched performance at KBS Gayo Daechukje this year.

As KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022 wrapped up, fans of both The Boyz and aespa had a memorable night owing to the famous interaction between The Boyz's Q and aespa's Giselle.

