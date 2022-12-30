"The bullet we all dodged": Internet reacts to James Corden almost being cast as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy

English television host James Corden shocked the internet when he revealed he auditioned for the role of Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings.

While appearing on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 44-year-old revealed that he tried his hand at an audition for one of LOTR's main characters. Corden added:

“Every single person in London auditioned for ‘Lord of the Rings.’ Everybody. I auditioned for Samwise. I was doing it! The accent and everything!”

When fans heard Corden talking about the audition and not getting the part, some were relieved while others shared memes about the same.

The role of Samwise Gamgee was ultimately played by Sean Astin.

Corden later added that two of his friends also auditioned and they all got called back over the next two days. However, none of them were called back after that.

Twitter reactions on James Corden's revelation of his Lord of the Rings audition

After news of James Corden auditioning for the role of Samwise Gamgee went viral, Twitterati made fun of the situation. Several users sighed in relief that Corden was not chosen for the part, while others simply celebrated that the television host "failed" the audition.

James Corden enjoyed watching Lord of the Rings

In the same Happy Sad Confused podcast, James Corden said that even though he failed the audition, he still enjoys watching the Lord of the Rings series. He jokingly added that he did it until the final film that featured scenes he auditioned for.

He added that when he saw the last film, he felt that he should've gone and watched Love Actually.

Despite not getting the role in the Lord of the Rings, Corden made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

He began his career at the age of 18 by starring in the 1996 musical Martin Guerre. He made his first appearance as a television reporter on the BBC's Good Morning with Anne and Nick where he interviewed Meat Loaf.

He starred in several series and films like Boyz Unlimited, All or Nothing, Cruise of the Gods, Little Britain, Fat Friends, Heroes and Villains, Where Have I Been All Your Life?, Telstar: The Joe Meek Story, Begin Again, The Wrong Mans, etc.

Some of his most prominent roles have been in Ocean's Eight, Yesterday, Cats, Great Performances, The Prom, Cinderella, and Mammals.

In 2015, he began hosting CBS' The Late Late Show, which made him one of the best television hosts of all times. He will leave the show next year.

As for his accolades, Corden has won 7 Emmy awards as of writing.

