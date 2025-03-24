"The chair did not deserve that" — Fans react to Bambi jumping onto Druski’s lap and breaking the chair in BTS footage of ‘Coulda Been Love’

On Monday, March 24, user @scubaryan_ posted a video clip of a BTS scene from Druski's Coulda Been Love show on their X handle.

The video opened with Bambi struggling with her footwear before getting rid of them and running towards the comedian, who sat on a chair fashioned like a throne. As she jumped on his lap, the chair broke down, taking them down with it. As the two groaned after the fall, the staff started laughing, with one of them checking on Druski - born Drew Desbordes.

In the caption, user @scubaryan_ claimed the clip was released by the show's staff.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 1.7 million views, 34K likes, and 2K retweets within hours of uploading. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"the chair did not deserve that."

Some netizens joked about the medical bills Desbordes would incur in the wake of the fall.

"Half of the $50K check about to go to Druski's hospital bill," commented an X user.

"That chair most definitely built for design and not stability," added another.

"No wayyyy, Bambi is wildin' That chair did NOT stand a chance!" wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others expressed their fondness for the Coulda Been Love show and its winning contestant, Bambi.

"So mad this show ended! Even if everything was scripted it seemed realer than anything on any other network. bring us SZN2," posted a user.

"This the best behind the scenes I've ever seen in my life," replied amother one.

"Bambi is meant for TV, idc lmfao she's hilarious!" a netizen commented.

Bambi claims to be pregnant with Druski's child

The BTS clip of Bambi and Druski from the sets of Coulda Been Love comes days after the contestant made a surprising revelation. In a TikTok Live (on March 21, 2025), Bambi claimed she was pregnant with the comedian's child.

While the legitimacy of Bambi's claim was questioned by many netizens, neither she nor Desbordes have commented on her pregnancy news.

The comedian's reality dating show, Coulda Been Love, premiered on YouTube on Valentine's Day (February 14) last month. On the show, Druski was on a quest to find love among multiple contestants, with the winner claiming his heart alongside a $50,000 grand prize. Caleb Pressley of Barstool Sports hosted Desbordes' show.

Besides Bambi, other contestants included Nina Lin, Rosa, Breanna, Amber Brenton, and Kamille. Bambi, 23, stood out among the contestants for her intense devotion to the comedian and even had his name tattooed on her chest.

Before the pregnancy controversy, Druski was also named in an amended s*xual assault lawsuit filed against Diddy. The lawsuit, filed in California by Ashley Parham and two John Does, also names the NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and singer-rapper Jaguar Wright as defendants.

Per Variety, the 30-year-old has denied any involvement in the allegation made against him in the lawsuit, calling it "a fabricated lie."

