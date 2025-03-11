"The community is so damaged" - Internet reacts as mother of G$ Lil Ronnie's 5-year-old daughter boasts about her being buried in Gucci

Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie was shot to death at a local car wash on March 3, 2025, alongside his five-year-old daughter, R’Mani. In the wake of their murders, the mother of the child, Shamon Jones, took to her Instagram Live and reacted to the incident.

“I ain’t tripping, I ain’t mad it happened. I’m just mad how it happened. We all gotta die around this b*tch, but she going out in style… Gucci everything,” Jones shared.

She further mentioned that while her late daughter will be buried in Gucci, G$ Lil Ronnie will be buried in Prada.

In the wake of Shamon Jones’ now-viral comment, netizens are putting her under fire. For instance, Instagram user @kingali commented on @its_onsite’s post reposting the video.

“The community is so damaged man,” the user wrote.

A netizen reacts to Shamon Jones' reaction to Ronnie and his kid's death. (Image via Instagam)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social media platform, X.

“That's all she got to say?? Smh she's hella WACK,” a person wrote.

“This crazy but everyone grieves differently can’t judge what she’s doing or saying she’s hurting she lost her baby,” one person wrote.

“DISGUSTING HOOD BOOGER BEHAVIOR! TERRIBLE MOM!” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“I get it’s traumatic losing a child but this is disturbing to act like this,” a netizen wrote.

“Wow that’s crazy AF what’s wrong with this woman I mean,” another netizen wrote.

“B*TCH IS A DISGRACE. LIVING ON THAT GO FUND ME MONEY,” a user wrote.

“Kids don’t choose their parents. Just mourn the kid and ignore this rage-bait,” wrote another.

Elsewhere during her Instagram Live, the mother of late G$ Lil Ronnie’s kid stated that it was an alleged “paid hit” on her partner and baby, and all of them were going to be brought to justice.

Expand Tweet

In a previous video posted over the weekend, Shamon Jones shared a similar rant and called out those she held responsible for the tragedy, adding, “I grieve a little different.”

“Everybody gon' lay around this b*tch, I promise you. We ain't ducking no action. I'm ready to go. And f**k CJ. F**k a CJ Kasino. F**k all Kasinos, f**k every Kasino around this b*tch. And f**k the whole entire – okay, I can't say that,” she shared.

Jones continued, “I was gon' say 'F**k Houston,' but f**k some of you h*es in Houston. Not all of y'all, but some of y'all. F**k you talking about, I don't give a f**k. I ain't ducking no action. 'Cause y'all h*es didn't lose a daughter and a motherf***ing n***a. F**k you talking about? I did. Y'all didn't.”

More about G$ Lil Ronnie’s murder

Last week, G$ Lil Ronnie, whose real name is Ronnie Smith, and his toddler daughter R’Mani were killed in a shooting in broad daylight (around 10;49 am) at the Slappy’s Express car wash in the Forest Hill locality of his hometown in Fort Worth, Texas. The tragedy happened a day after R’Mani turned five.

Surveillance footage of the incident that has now circulated online showed G$ Lil Ronnie trying to flee through the parking lot, seemingly in an attempt to move away the shooters from his daughter, who was still inside the car.

However, both of them were eventually gunned down and later succumbed to the injuries.

In the immediate aftermath, G$ Lil Ronnie’s longtime girlfriend and R’Mani’s mother Shamon Jones issued a public statement that read:

“I can’t believe my baby and her daddy are gone. This pain is unbearable.”

According to TMZ reports, two suspects have been apprehended in relation to the killings including 24-year-old Robinson Adonis and 22-year-old Russell Jakobie and charged with capital murders.

The former is a s*x offender who was arrested in Livingston, Texas, while the latter turned himself in, as per Hype Fresh. The motive still remains unconfirmed.

Charleston White and Yella Breezy have commented on the incident. The female driver of the getaway vehicle Kia, who was accused by fans online of aiding in the murders, denied any involvement, according to Hot New Hip-Hop.

