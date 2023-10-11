The CW names Ryan Sharkey as its new senior VP 

The CW Television Network has appointed Ryan Sharkey as its new senior vice president (VP), replacing Kevin Levy, who made his exit in June 2023. Based out of New York, Ryan Sharkey will take over the commercial broadcast television network's AVOD platform and FAST channel extensions apart from driving the growth.

Ryan Sharkey makes a valuable addition to the team as senior vice president of the programming and content strategy department. The NBC Universal's ex-alumnus will be reporting to The CW's president of entertainment, Brad Schwartz.

The popular broadcast television network is controlled by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns the majority stake of 75% in the company.

Ryan Sharkey to manage the channel's show scheduling & strategizing

The CW network’s president of entertainment, Brad Schwartz, announced Ryan Sharkey's appointment as the new senior vice president of programming and content strategy on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Sharkey, the ex-SVP of content acquisitions at NBCUniversal, has replaced Kevin Levy, the previous executive vice president of program planning, scheduling and acquisitions. Levy left the channel on August 1, 2023, and Sharkey will be stepping in to fill his place.

President Brad Schwartz welcomed the new SVP saying:

“As The CW explores new content that will resonate with viewers on both our linear and streaming channels, Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our programming team. With Ryan’s vast experience in all areas of network scheduling and acquisitions, we’re confident he will set The CW up for immeasurable success.”

In the new role, Ryan Sharkey will be responsible for the channel's show scheduling and strategizing. He will be working with the acquisitions teams to reach an optimized programming schedule over all platforms. Furthermore, Sharkey will be responsible for the growth of content by identifying potential hits and co-production opportunities and strategizing for more innovative content options.

Sharkey will also be overlooking and harnessing the growth of the broadcast network’s AVOD platform and FAST channel extensions, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive. He was previously overseeing the content strategy of NBC, Peacock and all cable operations under the merger.

The Hollywood Reporter published Sharkey's statements in an exclusive dated October 10, 2023:

“The CW is going through an exciting transformation, and I’m thrilled to join the team at this opportune time to grow the network and its digital platforms into a profitable destination for premier programming. I look forward to leveraging my long-standing industry partnerships, financial background and creative dealmaking skills to enhance the intense work Brad and his team have put into this transition. Brad is an energizing creative force, and I can’t wait to partner with him.”

Ryan Sharkey has been associated with NBCUniversal since 2002 when he joined as a financial analyst who worked with programming budgets at CNBC, the USA Network and SYFY Channel.