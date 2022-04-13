"The end of a chapter": Fans react as RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her daughters move out of their home of 20 years

As Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 nears its end, the cast members have decided to make the most of what is left this season.

In this week's episode, the group took a trip to Nashville to bond with each other and mend broken relationships, all with a good dose of drama.

Episode 11 also uncovers the lifestyle changes and major decisions they have made in order to lead better lives. While Teresa Giudice and her daughters are moving in with her fiance Luis Ruelas' family, Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank is moving in with the kids.

RHONJ fans react to Giudice family's emotional farewell

Fans were emotional upon learning that the Giudice family would be moving out of the house where they had lived for so long.

Many took to social media to express the bittersweet development. Here are some of their reactions:

Salvatore @zambito_23 #RHONJ im gonna miss Teresa’s McMansion im gonna miss Teresa’s McMansion 😔 #RHONJ

Bravo’s Prison Pipeline @livelovesimone



#RHONJ Jesus, when Teresa cries about her parents I be like this right with her: Jesus, when Teresa cries about her parents I be like this right with her: #RHONJ https://t.co/4NjvHZv3Lq

Titi @TitiRGlitz Tre’s girls really are a bunch of beauties #RHONJ Tre’s girls really are a bunch of beauties #RHONJ

Brenda Nunez @labelladonna00 The house is as empty as I ever seen it. Like bare boned. #RHONJ The house is as empty as I ever seen it. Like bare boned. #RHONJ

TheRealBigMeech @theerealbigmee1 This just made me emotional lol we seen them build this house & so much has happened since #RHONJ This just made me emotional lol we seen them build this house & so much has happened since #RHONJ

Real Seperated Housewife of AL. @laughfunnyhaha You gotta give it to Tre she has been through so much and the fact that she was able to save that house and sell it on her own is some boss ass ish! #RHONJ You gotta give it to Tre she has been through so much and the fact that she was able to save that house and sell it on her own is some boss ass ish! #RHONJ

Harshan Kapoor 🇨🇦 @Harshan_94 #RHONJ “I’ll do it as your father and your grandpa!” Omg that flashback of Nonno touches my heart every time! Like why did he have to die on us so young… he looked like he could be alive for 20 more years “I’ll do it as your father and your grandpa!” Omg that flashback of Nonno touches my heart every time! Like why did he have to die on us so young… he looked like he could be alive for 20 more years 😔 #RHONJ

B @chsben Teresa closing the door behind her was so symbolic #rhonj Teresa closing the door behind her was so symbolic #rhonj

Sophia @sophiiiag Seeing Teresa walk out of her house for the last time #rhonj Seeing Teresa walk out of her house for the last time #rhonj 😢

Viktor @ViktorMARTI #teresa So many memories in the Giudice home. The end of an era. #RHONJ So many memories in the Giudice home. The end of an era. #RHONJ #teresa

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her daughters bid an emotional goodbye to their house in Episode 11

The official synopsis of RHONJ Season 12, Episode 11 reads:

"After 20 years, Teresa moves out of her home and Frank moves in with his kids. Dolores hosts a Nashville getaway. A fight between Teresa and Margaret leaves the group divided."

Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, finally bid goodbye to the house that they had lived in with Joe for the past two decades.

Last week's episode saw emotions run high as the Giudice family relived their memories of the house.

While packing up their belongings, the family relived many memories that they had made in the house over the years.

Whether it was Gia going to her first prom, the kids spending quality time with their father, or the entire family gathering for a portrait, it made them all tear up.

In a confessional, RHONJ star Teresa said:

"You know, it's bittersweet. We have lots of beautiful memories. But you know, I think kids go off your energy. Like, if they see that their mom is so happy and she knows it's a good thing for them, they go off of my vibe. I'm ready for a fresh new start."

More drama surrounds Teresa Giudice's life. She got into a heated altercation with Margaret Josephs during dinner time on their getaway in Nashville.

The duo argued over Luis Ruelas' video and Margaret's involvement in the same. The discussion came to a breaking point when Teresa hurled glasses at her.

Will Teresa and Giudice get to a better place in their relationship? Catch all the drama next week on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

