Stray Kids' Hyunjin, who debuted an eyebrow piercing in January 2024, has recently bid farewell to it, as revealed during an Instagram livestream. Fans on the livestream were constantly inquiring about it, after noticing its absence, prompting Hyunjin to address it directly. He confirmed that he had removed it, although he didn't disclose the exact reason behind this decision.

The news of the piercing's removal has left his fans with mixed feelings, with many expressing their fondness for the accessory and how well it suits him. While some netizens were saddened by the development, others speculated that the decision to remove it might have been due to discomfort or potential complications, saying it was probably for the best.

Despite mixed reactions, fans continue to reminisce about the eyebrow piercing, with some making light-hearted comments about its brief stint. While its absence may be bittersweet for fans, who believe it marks "the end of an era," they remain supportive of Hyunjin's choices and eagerly anticipate what he has in store next.

Fans sad to see Stray Kids' Hyunjin getting rid of his eyebrow piercing

Piercings among K-pop idols serve as a crucial aspect of their visual identity and self-expression these days. Among these idols, BTS' Jungkook has been one of the most popular to have embraced this trend, often seen sporting multiple piercings to enhance his appearance and showcase his personal style.

Joining the ranks of those who embraced this trend was Stray Kids' Hyunjin. Despite being relatively new to the world of piercing fashion, he enthusiastically adorned his eyebrow with a striking double piercing. This decision made waves in the K-pop community when he unveiled the look during a public appearance at the airport on January 4, 2024, gaining attention from fans worldwide.

The Versace brand ambassador's look seemed to complement his already stylish persona, earning praise from those who felt it accentuated his sharp features with a touch of edginess. However, much to the surprise and disappointment of many fans, the star announced on March 6, 2024, that he had chosen to remove the piercing.

"Ah, I removed the piercing."

Though he did not provide a specific reason for this decision, fans expressed their sadness over the same, humorously lamenting its short-lived stint in the spotlight.

Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that Hyunjin will continue to experiment with his appearance, with some suggesting that he try a lip piercing next. Fans eagerly await any future changes or transformations in his look, demonstrating their support and enthusiasm for his choices.