“The engagements?????” NewJeans Hyein’s photocard goes viral with over 20k retweets in South Korea, leads to mixed reactions

NewJeans’ youngest member, Hyein, recently went viral for her gorgeous photocard in the group’s latest comeback album, Get Up. Photocards play an important role in the K-pop industry, and its collecting community continues to increase all over the world. One particular Korean fan, Twitter user @uarethe6est, compared Hyein’s photocard with Ayako from Slam Dunk in her caption, writing (as per Google Translate):

"Oh f*ck, the female character of a basketball manhwa is way too destructive"

The tweet currently sits at 18.3k retweets, 2.7k quote retweets, 25k likes, and over 1.5 million views. It even went viral on South Korean online forum, theqoo, on July 22. Both on international Twitter and in the idol’s home country, K-pop fans couldn’t stop gushing over the singer’s beauty.

However, there were also some netizens who pointed out that Hyein was only 15 years old and expressed their discomfort with people wanting to buy a kid’s photocard just because she looked pretty.

Following the release of NewJeans Hyein’s Get Up photocards, fans have shown mixed reactions to the viral version A picture of the singer

Similar to their previous physical albums, NewJeans’ latest album, Get Up, also impressed its way to the top in the K-pop fandom for its creativity and concept. From the Beach Bunny Bag to THE POWERPUFF GIRLS X NJ Box, fans fell in love with the album design. Apparently, that’s not all because fans now wish to get their hands on the group’s youngest member, Hyein’s photocards.

On July 21, 2023, Hyein’s photocard from NewJeans’ Get Up Weverse Album version A went viral on Twitter and found its way on theqoo’s Hot category the very next day. Get Up has three Weverse Album versions - A, B, and C. Each version comes with 10 photocards, two of each member.

The photocard that received incredible engagements on Twitter and South Korean forums had Hyein styled in wavy hair. Fans retweeted and quote-retweeted the original tweet that compared the NewJeans’ youngest member’s beauty with Ayako from Slam Dunk in surprising numbers.

Many mentioned how the 15-year-old singer would “always be famous,” and the viral tweet was a proof of it, while others expressed their desire to have the photocard in their possession. Similar sentiments were seen in the quote-retweets of the twitter account @pannchoa, which translates the trending topics and forums on South Korean websites, such as theqoo, Instiz, etc.

Korean netizens' comments on Hyein's viral photocard (Image via pannchoa)

kvaratov @kvaratov if this isnt a pc u can get in one of the albums im going to ㅋㅁㅅ twitter.com/uarethe6est/st…

avania @avanialol twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… literally my fave pc that i pulled yesterday i was literally telling my mum this yesterday see i just get it

kobi @elasticlinton this why she my bias shes so freaking pretty and talented i wanna be like her when i grow up twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

On the other hand, several fans also expressed their opinion that it was problematic for people to go crazy over a 15-year-old’s photocard and want to collect it. Many international fans chimed in to the news by mentioning that Hyein was still a child.

judy @jumalaska all these grown men who will collect this 15 year olds photocard ... i already see it twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

pel⁷ @bluelvt girl idk but having a 15 y/o girls photocard is a bit.. twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Meanwhile, NewJeans achieved the second-highest first-day sales for any K-pop girl group with Get Up. The group officially sold 1.19 million albums, bested only by aespa’s MY WORLD. The quintet is also the only fourth female group to sell over a million albums on its first day sales. Others are BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK, LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN, and aespa’s MY WORLD.