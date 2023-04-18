The Glory actor Jung Sung-il reveals the hidden significance behind Ha Do-yeong’s key moment of taking off his shoes

The Glory actor Jung Sung-il recently revealed the secret behind one of his character’s most significant moments - when Ha Do-yeong took off his shoes to enter Moon Dong-eun’s house. The 43-year-old actor appeared on JTBC Newsroom on April 15, 2023, and spoke about several things, including the much-talked-about shoe moment.

The reason the scene holds ample significance is that it shows Do-yeong’s true character. Underneath his tough exterior, he is a respectful, honest man, who is capable of Dong-eun’s trust. Speaking about the scene, he mentioned that the shoes he wore were gifted to him by his mother-in-law.

Jung Sung-il added that he always wished to wear those shoes for an impactful and meaningful scene, which he managed to do with his role in The Glory.

Jung Sung-il talks about his meaningful shoes scene from The Glory, wanting to play Jae-jun, and more

On the show, Jung Sung-il opened up about some never-shared-before moments from his time while filming Netflix’s revenge thriller The Glory.

The hit series catapulted Jung Sung-il to international fame. He played Ha Do-yeong, a fairly neutral character who neither went all out to support the bully, his wife Park Yeon-jin, nor did he fully support the victim, Moon Dong-eun.

One of Do-yeong’s most prominent scenes in The Glory features him removing his shoes before entering Dong-eun’s nearly empty room. The series starts with Dong-eun imagining Yeon-jin wearing her shoes in her house and killing her. Years later, in reality, while Yeon-jin does the same, Do-yeong unknowingly reveals his character by removing his shoes at the entrance.

There was a much bigger significance behind the scene. Jung Sung-il, on JTBC Newsroom on April 15, revealed that the shoes he wore for the scene had been gifted to him by his mother-in-law. Since the scene was meaningful, he wanted to wear the pair to show his appreciation. He added that his mother-law loved the scene.

Translated to English via Koreaboo, Jung Sung-il said:

“They (the shoes) were a gift from when I got married, so I always wanted to wear it in a meaningful scene. It just so happened that there was a scene in The Glory that shows a close-up of my shoes, so I told them and used my shoes. My mother-in-law really liked it, and she is very happy these days.”

Meanwhile, he also shared that he liked "gangster roles" and wanted to play Jeon Jae-jun. The role eventually went to Park Sung-hoon, but the former revealed that he had set his eyes on Jeon Jae-joon’s character since reading the script.

He continued:

“I like gangster roles like Jeon Jae-jun, too. To be honest, I wanted to play Jeon Jae-un. When I read the script, I wanted to play a raw character like Jeon Jae-jun and I thought it’d be fun.”

In other news, after gaining recognition internationally with The Glory, Jung Sung-il was recently reported to have been offered his first-ever lead role.

On April 13, the actor’s agency, KeyEast, told News1 that he had received an offer for Guardians and was "positively considering" the role. The drama, Guardians, is said to be the first K-drama made on the lives of probation officials whose job it is to restrain and help criminals.

