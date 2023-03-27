Does Do-yeong really love Dong-eun? The Glory’s scriptwriter puts the burning question to rest

Among other things, one burning question fans had about Netflix’s hit revenge thriller The Glory was whether Ha Do-yeong, Park Yeon-jin’s husband, fell in love with Moon Dong-eun or not.

On March 26, Netflix Korea released a behind-the-scenes commentary with writer Kim Eun-sook, actors Jung Sung-il, Kim Gun-woo, and others. One of the questions asked to the writer was about Do-yeong’s (Jung Sung-il) feelings for Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo).

In one of the scenes, Dong-eun tells Do-yeong that she wants Yeon-jin, her bully, to have no support. Since Do-yeong was her “glory,” she wanted him to leave Yeon-jin’s side. However, Do-yeong says:

“I just realized I’ll never leave her. So, let’s meet again.”

Writer Kim Eun-sook referenced this dialog and mentioned that he conveyed “his feelings pretty well” in that scene. She then confirmed that Do-yeong indeed had feelings for Dong-eun, but he only realized it later during the convenience store scene.

Song Hye-kyo’s much-awaited return with revenge thriller The Glory and its sensitive topic on school bullying made it a must-watch drama of 2023. The Korean show made headlines after it topped Netflix’s Top 10 charts with 123.59 million hours viewed. According to The Wrap’s March 21 report, this was the second consecutive time that the show ranked No. 1 on the list.

One of the show’s many charming factors was the palpable chemistry between Ha Do-young (Yeon-jin’s husband) and Moon Dong-eun. It was similar to the attraction of forbidden love since Dong-eun intended to use her bully, Yeon-jin’s husband, against her.

While it was made clear that Dong-eun loved Lee Do-hyun’s character, Joo Yeo-jeong, Do-young’s feelings were a bit up in the air. In a behind-the-scenes commentary for The Glory Part 2, writer Kim Eun-sook put viewers’ speculations to rest by revealing the character’s feelings.

She mentioned that Do-young realized that he was only useful to Dong-eun because he was Yeon-jin’s husband. He also understood that he would never meet Dong-eun again if he left Yeon-jin. Hence, he said that he would never leave Yeon-jin.

“He says that he doesn't know although he hates saying that. I think that line conveys his feelings pretty well. He's only useful to Dong-eun if he's still Yeon-jin's husband. If he leaves Yeon-jin, he has no reason to meet Dong-eun.”

She added that Do-young comes to terms with his feelings for Dong-eun when he eats the same triangle gimbap (a Korean dish) he had with her previously at the convenience store. The writer noted:

“He wasn't sure how he felt about her back then. I think it's when he was having the triangle gimbap that he realized that he liked her.”

However, writer Kim Eun-sook added that Do-young’s character was a gentleman, but viewers shouldn’t forget that he still was “a jerk” since he killed Jae-jun (Jung Sung-il) by pushing him from a construction site’s roof. Kim mentioned:

“He's nice enough to leave quietly but he's a jerk who pushed [Lee] Jae-jun.”

Meanwhile, The Glory has 16 episodes in total and was released in two parts on Netflix.

