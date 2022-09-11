The Handmaid's Tale season 5: Where is Alexis Bledel's Emily Malek after season 4's violent ending?

Alexis Bledel revealed in May 2022 that she will not be a part of season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale. Based on Margaret Atwood's book by the same name, season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The Handmaid's Tale is an American dystopian television series, which is all about the Second American Civil War. The show focuses on a totalitarian state called the Republic of Gilead, which has overthrown the US government and has subjected its fertile women, also called Handmaids, to child-bearing slavery.

The popular show explores the themes of subjugated women in a patriarchal world, and their fight to seek freedom from slavery.

Bledel played the role of Dr. Emily Malek, a former university lecturer in cellular biology and initially June's (played by Elisabeth Moss) shopping partner. Malek has a wife and son living in Canada. She could not get past the security at the airport, and thus, ended up as a Handmaid in the republic of Gilead.

Read on to find out where Bledel's Emily Malek stands right now in the upcoming season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Where is Alexis Bledel's Emily Malek after the violent ending in The Handmaid's Tale season 4?

In May 2022, Bledel told Variety that she would not be returning for the upcoming season of Hulu's award-winning series. She said:

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

According to CinemaBlend, the first two episodes of the upcoming season that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival revealed that Bledel's Malek had returned to Gilead. While the reasoning given for the same was not published, Malek presumably returned for more revenge after the bloody ending to season 4.

Another potential reason behind Malek's exit could be because of the distance that has crept in between her and her wife Sylvia since her return from Gilead.

To make up for Bledel's absence, the two episodes at TIFF witnessed the return of Malek's wife, Sylvia, played by Clea DuVall. While DuVall has been a recurring character in the series, she was absent in season 4.

More about The Handmaid's Tale season 5

The Handmaid's Tale was created by Bruce Miller and is based on Margaret Atwood's novel by the same name. The first season premiered on Hulu, in 2017, and it won eight Emmy awards, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series- Drama.

The series features actors Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, and Samira Wiley, among others. It is important to note that Moss was the recipient of both the Primetime Emmy Award as well as the Golden Globe for her role as June aka Offred in the series.

A still from The Handmaid's Tale (Image via IMDb)

Bledel was also the recipient of an Emmy Award in 2017 for her appearance in the first season of the show, which has now been greenlit for a sixth and final season. It remains to be seen if Malek will return or cross paths with June in the future of the show.

Season 5 of the series will premiere with its first two episodes on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14, while the rest of the series will be released on a weekly basis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes