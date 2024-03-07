The Idea of You trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned 

Amazon Prime’s The Idea of You has found stellar anticipation for its release due to multiple reasons. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, social media has been rampant with rumors that the movie is based on Harry Styles’s life.

That has been answered well in advance by the creator and scriptwriter for The Idea of You, Michael Showalter well in advance, comments that have only further added to the hype surrounding the movie. The film recently saw the release of its trailer, bringing to life the heartwarming story that is set to greet fans once the movie releases, on May 2, 2024.

Featuring Hathaway in all of her stunning glory, the trailer sees her take up the role of Solene, a 40-year-old single mother who comes across Hayes Campbell at Coachella. Unbeknownst to her, Hayes is none other than the lead singer of August Moon, which is shown as the biggest boy band in the world, in the movie. One Direction, anyone?

The Idea of You Trailer release: 3 Biggest Takeaways

#1 Anne Hathaway will steal hearts

The 2-minute 33 seconds of the trailer gave fans more than enough evidence to be certain of the fact that Hathaway will be seen in all of her glory in the movie. Taking up the role of a 40-year-old woman who is dating a 24-year-old rockstar, Hathaway is seen showing off a range of stunning outfits in the trailer, which is enough to get her fans’ hearts beating.

Hathaway’s character initially appears reluctant to go all in with respect to the relationship. However, Hayes’ charm and efforts seemingly convince her otherwise, as the trailer sees the kickstarting of an epic, heartwarming relationship that is set to shed light on a relatively unknown side of celebrities’ lives, as they attempt to build personal relationships despite the constant media spotlight.

#2 Harry Styles indeed inspired The Idea of You

The fact that the movie has not taken inspiration from Harry Styles’ life is technically true. The movie is based on a novel by Robinne Lee by the same name. The author herself revealed that she initially got the idea after she came across Harry Styles while surfing the internet.

Still, the book was not supposed to be about Styles, even if that is exactly what happened:

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

Hence, the movie has been inspired by a book which has been inspired by Harry Styles. That is all the more reason for fans to be invested in the Hathaway starrer.

#3 The Idea of You is more than a romantic tale

Finally, another thing that is very clear from the trailer and the overall narrative is the fact that the movie aims to do much more than simply present itself as the heartwarming romantic drama that it is. Instead, it also attempts to shed light on a lesser-known side of celebrities’ lives.

The trailer saw Hayes struggling to come to terms with the high amount of media attention that he continuously got. While the pop star claims that he himself does not care what people think, Hathaway’s character is much more reluctant, at least initially.

Hence, in addition to showing some good old romance, it will also delve into how even a rockstar can struggle to build real relationships. Set to be released on Amazon Prime on May 2, fans are bound to be tempted to watch The Idea of You, considering the range of reasons above.