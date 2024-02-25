"Anne is a pure vibe": Fans go wild as clip of Anne Hathaway dancing to Nicki Minaj's Anaconda goes viral

Anne Hathaway, the renowned American actress, recently made waves at Versace’s afterparty during Milan Fashion Week by showcasing her dance moves to Nicki Minaj's 2014 song Anaconda.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, clips of Hathaway twerking in the midst of a dance circle like a true “Barb” (the name given to Nicki Minaj fans) quickly went viral, as per Hot New Hip Hop. As the video went viral on social media, several fans expressed their love and praised the actress for her personality and spirit. One X user reacting to the video wrote:

The 41-year-old star turned a lot of heads in a skintight red dress at the star-studded Versace runway show before changing into something more comfortable in black and white as she spent time with her friends, as per Harper's Bazaar.

Netizens react to Anne Hathaway showing off her dance skills to Nicki Minaj's Anaconda

Anne Hathaway began her acting career in 1999 with the short-lived television series Get Real. She soon gained widespread recognition for her roles in iconic films such as The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and Les Misérables.

Recently, the actress made headlines during Milan Fashion Week when a video surfaced of her dancing to Nicki Minaj's Anaconda. The song, released on August 4, 2014, by Young Money, Cash Money, and Republic, was the second single from Minaj's third studio album, The Pinkprint, as per Billboard.

At the Versace afterparty, Anne Hathaway seemed unfazed by the crowd around her as people cheered for her moves. She was hitting every beat, dropping it low, and doing the famous trendy dance, twerking, while singing the lyrics, “Oh, my God. Look at her butt,” as per Harper's Bazaar.

The onlookers gathered around her and exclaimed, filling the room with laughs and claps as the pop culture icon took her moment. Netizens spoke about the video online, praising Anne Hathaway. Some of the reactions are given below.

Before attending the celebration party, Anne Hathaway made an appearance at the Versace Fall/Winter runway show during Milan Fashion Week. The event, slated to air on February 26, 2024, featured the actress in a stunning red PVC dress that complimented her figure, as per ABC News.

The dress stopped just below her knees, and she wore a pair of closed-toed, red heels that had bow embellishments on top. Anne opted for a simple look with minimal accessories to allow the eye-catching ensemble to be the main focal point. She wore dainty earrings as well as gold bracelets on her left wrist, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

The actress did not have her hair up, simply parting it in the middle as it dropped down past her shoulders in light waves. To complete the overall look, Hathaway wore a black purse in her hand. Anne Hathaway notably met Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Hyunjin from the K-pop group Stray Kids at the event.