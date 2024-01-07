"The JI siblings": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jimin becomes the third most streamed Korean/K-pop soloist in Spotify history, surpassing IU

On January 5, 2024, Park Jimin bagged another feat, becoming the third most streamed Korean and K-pop soloist on Spotify. Interestingly, the BTS idol surpassed the record held by South Korean popular singer IU. At the time of writing this article, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer-songwriter has over 1.7 billion (1,786,014,765) streams on Spotify as a solo artist.

As the news broke online, fans showered praises on both idols for their impressive achievement, with one netizen calling them "JI siblings."

With his solo album FACE, Jimin of BTS is still conquering the world of music. In fact, the Serendipity singer broke two records on Spotify with his new accomplishments. Previously, the BTS idol became the fastest K-soloist to achieve more than 1.2 billion streams with his debut solo album, according to Kworb statistics.

"Let's climb higher": Fans cheer for BTS member Park Jimin for his new record as a soloist

As of January 6, 2024, popular South Korean soloist IU, born Lee Ji-eun, has amassed over 1.69 billion (1,696,320,711) streams on Spotify based on solo credits of 125 songs. On the contrary, the BTS megastar has accumulated over 1.7 billion (1,786,014,765) streams with just 12 solo credits. Jimin surpassed the South Korean soloist in solo credit with a total of 89 million (89,694,054) Spotify streams.

With such a remarkable achievement, fans feel Jimin has once again proved his presence in the music industry and his undisputed following across the world. In addition, IU has garnered over 2,567,049,927 streams on Spotify across all credits, whereas Jimin has 2,569,388,922 streams across all credits. With a difference of 2.3 million (2,338,995) streams, the BTS idol has surpassed IU all-in-all.

Meanwhile, another BTS member Jungkook joined the South Korean soloist behind LILAC as the only two artists to have eight songs each that have surpassed 100 million streams apiece on Spotify.

The twelve solo tracks by the FACE singer-songwriter include Like Crazy, Like Crazy (English ver.), Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy (Deep House Remix), Closer Than This, Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix), and Like Crazy (Instrumental).

Previously, in just 393 days, Jimin became the fastest solo K-Pop artist to earn a billion Spotify plays as a male artist. Just two months prior, his bandmate Jungkook broke this record, although it took him sixteen days longer.

The six-track EP FACE by the BTS idol, which was supported by the hits With You (feat. Ha Sung-woon), VIBE (TAEYANG featuring Jimin), Set Me Free Pt. 2, and Angel Pt. 1 (starring Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long), was released on Spotify on March 24, 2023. This pushed the BTS singer towards securing a new record.

Now, with the latest victory of being the third most streamed Korean and K-pop soloist on Spotify, the BTS idol has come full circle since the release of his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023. Fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate the Alone singer, who is currently serving in the South Korean military.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-min of BTS is actively serving in the military for a period of 18 months as part of his mandatory duty towards his country. He is reported to be discharged from his duty in June 2025, along with fellow band members Jungkook, Namjoon, and Taehyung.