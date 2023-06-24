On June 24, 2023, SEVENTEEN's Vernon attended Paris Fashion Week as the global ambassador of KENZO. Marking his first event after being named the first global ambassador of the luxury French fashion house, KENZO, the idol made quite a stunning appearance in black-and-white striped cargo pants paired with a leather jacket, forming the ideal Vernon outfit.

As he made his entrance into the show, fans went feral over how good the idol looked and were also proud of him at the same time for his remarkable stepping-stone event. Several interactions between him and the CARATs who came to see him landed on the internet, warming the hearts of many netizens. Additionally, he was also spotted having brief interactions with other artists present at the show, like Eric Nam, Pharrell Williams, etc.

Fans go crazy over SEVENTEEN Vernon's dashing outfit for the KENZO show at the Paris Fashion Week

Vernon, who was recently named the first global brand ambassador for the luxury French fashion house KENZO, was invited to the brand's show at Paris Fashion Week, which featured its spring collection for the coming year. The collection played around with flowery patterns and used colors belonging to the palette of blue, pink, yellow, green, etc. Additionally, it also had a roll-out of outfits with dark tones and structural patterns, which intrigued many with the diversity of its theme.

Adorned in clothes from the brand's latest collection, the idol rocked the leather jacket, which read Kenzo Paris at the back, as he made his entrance to the show. Right from the moment he got out of his car, the idol was startled by the loud cheers he received. Excited by the large gathering of CARATs at the event, Vernon was unarguably happy to interact with them and was grateful to the people who showed up just to watch him make his entrance.

Though fans couldn't meet or enter the venue given the tight security and the requirements needed to watch the show in person, many CARATs not only gathered to watch him enter the KENZO show but also waited till the end to watch him leave. Given his polite and loving personality that's consistently showcased towards his fans, the idol took his time to greet and interact with as many fans as he could.

SEVENTEEN's Vernon continued to be the main event as he stunned not just the fans but also the fellow artists who attended the event alongside him with his unmatched visuals. Additionally, with the little footage from the after-party of KENZO's show that landed on the internet, fans were given two exciting interactions between him and other artists.

One such was the thirteen-piece group's old friend, the K-pop soloist Eric Nam, and the other was Pharrell Williams, the American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

the way his face lights up when he sees carats he's the cutest

Vernon was made for this!

his entire outfit is so black eye coded like….. like that's so pop punk of you vernon

HE JUST LOOKS SO HAPPY AND THRILLED TO BE THERE OH MY STAR IM SO PROUD OF YOU

love this entire fit omg.... love how he wore a leather jacket just soooooo very vernon of him

category is face and vernon wins by default 🫠

After the idol's iconic and mesmerizing entrance at the KENZO events, several magazines, like Elle Singapore, GQ Korea, W Korea, Dazed Korea, etc., talked to length about his influential presence there. With Vernon kickstarting his schedule as the first global ambassador of KENZO, fans can hardly wait to see what more is in store for them.

