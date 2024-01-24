“The main character was YOU”: Fans in awe over Taehyung’s influence as Compose Coffee’s ad on YouTube surpassed 1M views in just one day

Kim Taehyung of BTS has been designated as an ambassador for Compose Coffee in December 2023. As of January 24, 2024, the K-pop idol's YouTube ad campaign had garnered over 1 million views on the day of its release. Since Compose Coffee is a South Korean brand from Busan and operates over 2,400 stores nationwide, hitting over 1 million views with a single ad campaign is of huge significance for them.

As of the writing of this article, the YouTube ad has amassed more than 4.5 million views. Fans of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter have lauded the idol's influence and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

News1 exclusively revealed on December 20 that Compose Coffee, one of the biggest coffee businesses in South Korea, has selected BTS' V as its new model in an effort to boost recognition of its brand and expedite its international growth.

"What a journey": Fans rejoice as Taehyung's global influence increases Compose Coffee's followership by 53%

Starting in December 2023, Taehyung's posters were put up at every Compose Coffee outlet around the country in accordance with the advertising plan. Furthermore, TV advertisements were recorded prior to Taehyung's military enlistment and were scheduled to debut in January 2024.

That particular ad campaign was released on January 15, 2024, and took the internet by storm. Fans loved every bit of the Compose Coffee ad and drew parallels between the ad's concept and famous films such as Big Fish and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Expand Tweet

Now, the South Korean media outlet Single List has covered the Compose Coffee Ad campaign's rising influence and popularity. Kim Taehyung, aka BTS' V, partnered with renowned South Korean commercial film director Yoo Kwang-goong for the creation of the latest Compose Coffee ad, attracting significant attention even before its official release.

Specifically, Taehyung's unique artistic style was complemented by director Yoo Kwang-goong's creative vision, contributing to the overall depth of the Compose Coffee ad campaign. The recently launched advertising quickly gained prominence on YouTube, as evidenced by its over one million views in a single day on the official channel.

In addition, following the upload of the advertising, Compose Coffee's official Instagram account had a gain in followers of almost 53% on January 15, 2024, in comparison with the preceding day. On top of that, Taehyung's mere mention of the brand's Yuja Tea increased sales by 72% of the particular item. A spike in revenue that was never before seen by Compose Coffee.

Fans rejoiced on X to see the Winter Bear singer-songwriter's massive star-power that helped the coffee brand achieve record-breaking sales and popularity in no time.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, after the announcement of BTS' V as the coffee brand's face, their app crossed over 12 million subscribers within just ten days. This further solidified Kim Taehyung's influence on making every endorsement project successful.

In the meantime, BTS' V is currently serving in the Special Mission Force/Special Duty Team (SDT) unit in the South Korean military, supervised directly by the nation's President. The singer was also featured as the lead actor in IU's latest comeback single, Love Wins All, which was released on January 24, 2024.