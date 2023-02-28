“The mythical empty seats”: Fans defend aespa after a K-netizen claims agency lied about the group’s sold out concert

K-pop group aespa’s first-ever solo concert became a talking point for the online community after a K-netizen claimed that the group had empty seats at their SYNK: HYPER LINE concert on February 26, 2023.

The anonymous netizen posted a photo and alleged that SM Entertainment was manipulating people into believing that the show was sold out. Soon after, both international and Korean netizens rose to defend aespa. Although the post on Nate's Pann board received 143 upvotes compared to only 51 downvotes, comments under the post defended the Black Mamba group.

༉ @karomiiese @pannchoa Ah yes the mythical "empty seats" because at the very end of the event people left and some few seats might have been up because of scalpers....yall need to let aespa go its getting into harassment territory @pannchoa Ah yes the mythical "empty seats" because at the very end of the event people left and some few seats might have been up because of scalpers....yall need to let aespa go its getting into harassment territory 💀 https://t.co/m9MrOVeFFW

Foreign fans also criticized the K-netizen and their post on Twitter, sharing media from the concert showing a packed audience.

Fans post videos and photos defending aespa from the K-netizen claiming fake sold out concert announcement

For Next Level singer aespa’s fans, the announcement of the two-day SYNK: HYPER LINE concert was a cause for celebration. It was the group’s first solo concert since their debut in 2020.

Translation: Let's not lie that aespa's concert was sold out (Image via Nate's community baord, Pann)

The shows were held on February 25 and 26 at the Jamsil Arena, which has a capacity of approximately 11,000 audience. The two-day concert even reportedly sold out quickly, signifying the impact of the group.

However, on February 26, an anonymous netizen posted a photo to Pann, an online community of Nate, and claimed that the reports were lying about the aespa’s sold out concert. The picture in question showed some empty seats on the third floor with a line:

“You can see that the third floor still has so many places left”

The picture the original poster uploaded on the Pann blog (Image via Pann)

Soon after, under the post’s comment section, people thrashed the original poster. One netizen mentioned that it was difficult to sell third-floor seats, while another said that it was “filled up pretty well.” On Twitter, fans also expressed their frustration at the post, sharing videos and images from the concert proving that the concert hall was filled with fans.

Many claimed that the original poster of the Pann blog deliberately used a picture that was taken towards the end of the concert, where some people had apparently already left. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post below:

Korean netizens' comments under the blog (Image via pannchoa)

Claire @GirlsGirlsGirlx .



I'm so proud of how far the girls have come 🥹. They started off debuting during the pandemic and performing in empty studios with no fans and now theyre performing in an arena venue that 90% of girl groups don't even try to fill aespa and Mys singing Forever togetherI'm so proud of how far the girls have come 🥹. They started off debuting during the pandemic and performing in empty studios with no fans and now theyre performing in an arena venue that 90% of girl groups don't even try to fill aespa and Mys singing Forever together ❤️. I'm so proud of how far the girls have come 🥹. They started off debuting during the pandemic and performing in empty studios with no fans and now theyre performing in an arena venue that 90% of girl groups don't even try to fill https://t.co/4MDjLDOnBl

yusra @JENRINAES "aespa's concert's empty seats" and the empty seats in question.. aespa will never have empty seats, do not confuse them with your own favourites.



"aespa's concert's empty seats" and the empty seats in question.. aespa will never have empty seats, do not confuse them with your own favourites.https://t.co/hEwWVdHFV1

Saebok hater ♡ | SMCU 3☕️🤎 @lvnrssrnvl It’s nobody’s business but mys’ if it’s about aespa. Why do you care about empty seats during the encore. Why do you care about them selling out tickets or not? Why do you care? Just why? It’s nobody’s business but mys’ if it’s about aespa. Why do you care about empty seats during the encore. Why do you care about them selling out tickets or not? Why do you care? Just why?

lena ✨ @qtaespasol the girl’s hard work paid off. from debuting during the pandemic, performing in empty venue due to covid and now to hyper line concert. it was everything we could have ever hoped for and more.



today was a huge success! well done aespa the girl’s hard work paid off. from debuting during the pandemic, performing in empty venue due to covid and now to hyper line concert. it was everything we could have ever hoped for and more.today was a huge success! well done aespa https://t.co/kXfTbVro8r

🌫️ @vonsre mind u this is aespa first big concert and their ticket prices were crazy high for a rookie group and still a bunch of fan went for it. most importantly the fans had a good time, aespa’s performances were all good so idrc jf they have like a few empty seats? mind u this is aespa first big concert and their ticket prices were crazy high for a rookie group and still a bunch of fan went for it. most importantly the fans had a good time, aespa’s performances were all good so idrc jf they have like a few empty seats?

lydikuma @Lydikuma @pannchoa stop dragging aespa. you think that it's funny but not for us. Black Mamba is alive because of you guys. look at the bigger picture, those fanlights came from many sections, not those empty seats on the upper floor. @pannchoa stop dragging aespa. you think that it's funny but not for us. Black Mamba is alive because of you guys. look at the bigger picture, those fanlights came from many sections, not those empty seats on the upper floor.

SM Entertainment sunbaenims show support to the Next Level singers at their concert

As SM Entertainment’s youngest artists, the Next Level singers’ first concert saw not just their fans, but their sunbaenims attend the show to extend their support. Fans noticed many celebrities attending aespa’s concert on Day 2, i.e., February 26, of the SYNK: HYPER LINE.

The artists included TVXQ’s Changmin, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Eunhyuk, SNSD’s Taeyeon, SHINee’s Minho and KEY, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, three NCT members -- Haechan, Jisung, and Renjun -- and WayV’s Kun, Ten, and Xiaojun.

ᴍɪɴ ♡ HC 🍒 @sunflow3rmin_ or they didn’t see him bcs of mask. so there’s leeteuk & hyukjae attend aespa concert today but they’re forgot to announce leeteuk who’s sit beside seulgi 🤣or they didn’t see him bcs of mask. so there’s leeteuk & hyukjae attend aespa concert today but they’re forgot to announce leeteuk who’s sit beside seulgi 🤣😅or they didn’t see him bcs of mask. https://t.co/K5AWmEmNaO

Meanwhile, TVXQ’s Yunho and Red Velvet’s Irene and Yeri attended the concert on the first day. Except EXO, members from every idol group under SM Entertainment attended the SYNK: HYPER LINE concert, to hype up their juniors.

Poll : 0 votes