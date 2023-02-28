“The mythical empty seats”: Fans defend aespa after a K-netizen claims agency lied about the group’s sold out concert

K-pop group aespa’s first-ever solo concert became a talking point for the online community after a K-netizen claimed that the group had empty seats at their SYNK: HYPER LINE concert on February 26, 2023.
The anonymous netizen posted a photo and alleged that SM Entertainment was manipulating people into believing that the show was sold out. Soon after, both international and Korean netizens rose to defend aespa. Although the post on Nate's Pann board received 143 upvotes compared to only 51 downvotes, comments under the post defended the Black Mamba group.
Foreign fans also criticized the K-netizen and their post on Twitter, sharing media from the concert showing a packed audience.
Fans post videos and photos defending aespa from the K-netizen claiming fake sold out concert announcement
For Next Level singer aespa’s fans, the announcement of the two-day SYNK: HYPER LINE concert was a cause for celebration. It was the group’s first solo concert since their debut in 2020.
The shows were held on February 25 and 26 at the Jamsil Arena, which has a capacity of approximately 11,000 audience. The two-day concert even reportedly sold out quickly, signifying the impact of the group.
However, on February 26, an anonymous netizen posted a photo to Pann, an online community of Nate, and claimed that the reports were lying about the aespa’s sold out concert. The picture in question showed some empty seats on the third floor with a line:
“You can see that the third floor still has so many places left”
Soon after, under the post’s comment section, people thrashed the original poster. One netizen mentioned that it was difficult to sell third-floor seats, while another said that it was “filled up pretty well.” On Twitter, fans also expressed their frustration at the post, sharing videos and images from the concert proving that the concert hall was filled with fans.
Many claimed that the original poster of the Pann blog deliberately used a picture that was taken towards the end of the concert, where some people had apparently already left. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post below:
SM Entertainment sunbaenims show support to the Next Level singers at their concert
As SM Entertainment’s youngest artists, the Next Level singers’ first concert saw not just their fans, but their sunbaenims attend the show to extend their support. Fans noticed many celebrities attending aespa’s concert on Day 2, i.e., February 26, of the SYNK: HYPER LINE.
The artists included TVXQ’s Changmin, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Eunhyuk, SNSD’s Taeyeon, SHINee’s Minho and KEY, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, three NCT members -- Haechan, Jisung, and Renjun -- and WayV’s Kun, Ten, and Xiaojun.
Meanwhile, TVXQ’s Yunho and Red Velvet’s Irene and Yeri attended the concert on the first day. Except EXO, members from every idol group under SM Entertainment attended the SYNK: HYPER LINE concert, to hype up their juniors.