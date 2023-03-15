"The NERVE AND AUDACITY": Catfish fans angry as Tae acts like the victim after lying to Shay for 8 years

MTV aired a brand new episode of Catfish on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 pm ET.

The episode was intense as it revealed that Shay was not just being catfished by her lover of eight years, Ceejay, but was also influenced by her to have a kid in their online relationship. Shay thus became romantically involved with a sperm donor and had two kids with him.

Shay initially had CJ's name tattooed on her chest (which has now been covered up), and even gave the latter her bank card details to order a pizza. CJ, however, used the details to take all the money from Shay's account. When Catfish host Nev and guest host Tallulah Willis discovered the truth, they were shocked by CJ's identity.

CJ turned out to be a girl named Tae. Upon being found out, she started blaming Shay for sleeping around with other men and having their kids, despite the fact that she urged her to do so. She also yelled at Shay, saying that it "hurted her" when she went out and talked to other men.

Shay was shocked by her rude behavior and told her that their relationship was now over, after which Tae began to behave erratically and started to act like she was the victim.

Catfish fans were very angry at Tae for transferring the blame to Shay and playing the victim.

adriana 🌻 @adrianamajestic

1. yelling

2. painting your as the victim

girl , goodbye girl , you got the NERVE AND AUDACITY to be:1. yelling2. painting your as the victimgirl , goodbye #Catfish girl , you got the NERVE AND AUDACITY to be: 1. yelling 2. painting your as the victim girl , goodbye #Catfish

Catfish fans slam Tae for yelling at Shay

Those who watched the latest episode were shocked to see Tae's attitude after being caught lying. They slammed her for being angry at Shay for sleeping with others, when she had been lying to her the whole time in their 8-year-long relationship.

E Monaaayy @queenericap3 Wayminuteeee. She mad because the sis had a baby while they were talking. But SHE THE WHOLE CATFISH?!! #Catfish Wayminuteeee. She mad because the sis had a baby while they were talking. But SHE THE WHOLE CATFISH?!! #Catfish

Allie @furmommaX2 Was audacity on sale again on Amazon?!! #Catfish Was audacity on sale again on Amazon?!! #Catfish

Bkthun92 @blkthunder92 How is she the one mad right now? #catfish How is she the one mad right now? #catfish https://t.co/O5SYuzADmt

Dani @Daniielle9210 #catfishmtv This dam girl is crazy , she really thinks she in the right #Catfish This dam girl is crazy , she really thinks she in the right #Catfish #catfishmtv https://t.co/lR2VnmIrEN

C.A.M. Bled$oe @Cam_B_2Chill I Tae the one upset but Shay the one that got played 🤦🏽‍♂️ #Catfish I Tae the one upset but Shay the one that got played 🤦🏽‍♂️ #Catfish

How did Nev and Tallulah find out the real identity of CJ?

Nev and Tallulah reversed images of some of the photos of CJ on the internet, which took them to another girl's profile and her Only Fans account. They recognized the 'Nique' tattoo mentioned by Shay and realized that the girl's name was Dominique, which CJ had initially said was her mother's name.

The hosts then checked out an Instagram account through which CJ had recently contacted Shay. The account had one unknown follower, a married older woman who was living in Georgia with her husband and son.

The hosts told this to Shay, who later confirmed that they would be visiting the lady in Georgia the next day. This eventually led them to Tae.

Catfish airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website.

Poll : 0 votes