"Weirdest episode": Catfish fans shocked as David reveals he has two identities

MTV aired another episode of Catfish season 8, titled Motherwolff & David, on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured a satanist, Motherwolff, trying to reach out to her lover of 20 years, David. The two had been talking on the phone and social media applications for the past 20 years but had never met each other.

Motherwolff was in other relationships in between but never stopped talking to David, who sometimes left her hanging for 4 to 5 months.

Host Nev Schulman teamed up with actor Dylan Sprayberry to find the real identity of David, but what they found shocked all the viewers. It turns out David has two identities, David and Denise. David revealed that when he was Denise, he did not talk to Motherwolff and his voice kept changing with the characters.

Host Nev explained that David had made two versions of himself, lying to Motherwolff. However, David clarified that everything he told Motherwolff was true, adding that he really did love her. June, aka Motherwolff, did not stop talking to David even after the revelation.

Catfish fans were shocked after discovering the truth about David's identity, and felt that this was the "weirdest episode" of the series.

ALD9119 @ALD9119 This is the weirdest episode of @CatfishMTV I’ve seen in a long time. I just thought #Catfish the movie freaked me out. Nope, this definitely tops that. This is the weirdest episode of @CatfishMTV I’ve seen in a long time. I just thought #Catfish the movie freaked me out. Nope, this definitely tops that. https://t.co/23z6gcRe4A

Catfish fans left baffled after learning the truth about David's identity

In the episode, June herself admitted to performing many witchcraft activities to manifest David into her life. However, she did not think that David would have multiple identities.

Catfish fans found the episode to be "scary" and had many questions about David's mental health.

Linda Miller @Oddwhims Just watched the new #Catfish . That Denise/David character is SCARY! Like WTH Just watched the new #Catfish. That Denise/David character is SCARY! Like WTH 😳

Leslie S @MightyBlueDuck Is Denise allowed to date around while David is dating June? #Catfish Is Denise allowed to date around while David is dating June? #Catfish

How did the Catfish hosts find out David's address?

June sent David's Facebook profile to Nev and Dylan. She also told them that she had sent gifts to him at the Stonebridge Colony in Orlando, Florida. The hosts were unable to find the phone number or any relatives of David. They then searched for his images, which took them to the website of someone named S*xy Rexy.

S*xy Rexy was on an online friend application called Fubar.

Using a citizen's website, Nev and Dylan were then able to find a 46-year-old real estate agent called David in Orlando. They were happy to learn that he lived on Stonebridge Road, which was the same as mentioned by June.

They messaged him on Facebook about finding his real identity and it was then that June was finally able to find out the truth about David. June had previously said that she would forgive David if he was not who he said he was, as David had supported her through a lot of bad stuff.

Catfish airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and Hulu one day after the television premiere.

