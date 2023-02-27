Mayfair Witches episode 8 recap: A bag full of occurrences

Mayfair Witches returned for the final time in its debut season today, bringing along a super-packed episode that saw almost too much happening. After a season that was nearly inconsequential narratively and overall underwhelming, the finale tried to do some justice to the source material by faithfully adapting many elements.

The finale was a good enough episode to distract viewers, if not impress them, as it contained a lot of action and a lot of revelations. Interestingly, it also managed to leave behind some loose threads, i.e., if Mayfair Witches manages to return for another season. The final episode saw Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) finally transform into evil but with little effect in the grand scheme of things.

Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 8 sees Rowan turning Cortland into a stone

The final episode of Mayfair Witches begins with Keith (Ian Hoch) trying to save his life from Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Lasher (Jack Huston), who is more than willing to do Rowan's bidding. Lasher manages to catch hold of Keith and murders him as a weakened Rowan witnesses it through his eyes.

Meanwhile, Jojo (Jen Richards) learns about Tessa’s murder. Cortland (Harry Hamlin) is convinced that Rowan is behind the carnage. Cortland avoids his daughter's inquisitiveness and calls for Albrecht (Dennis Boutsikaris) to handle Rowan.

Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) later apologizes to Albrecht for his behavior and promises that he is ready to carry out the will of the Talamasca. It is also revealed that Albrecht's power is to erase memories. Ciprien seeks Albrecht's permission to stay by Rowan's side.

Meanwhile, the injured Rowan goes ahead with Lasher encouraging her to look inside herself and find the powers. Ciprien finds Jojo in the backyard of her home while searching for Cortland and tries to make sense of everything by touching Cortland's objects.

In a shocking twist, Ciprien touches a mask in Cortland’s home and witnesses a shocking incident. He sees that Cortland murdered Deirdre’s lover and assaulted her. This makes Cortland both Rowan's father and great-uncle. Ciprien tells this to Jojo.

Rowan, on the other side, Rowan absorbs the power emitted from symbols she sees when she looks inside, effectively healing her. Later, she wakes up after having s*x with a demonic shape-shifting entity, much like the classic Rosemary's Baby (1968), to find out that she was already pregnant. She hears a voice inside her head, who urges her to meet him during the witching hour. It was of Lasher.

After a series of confounding events, Cortland arrives outside the Mayfair mausoleum with Rowan's unconscious body. At the same time, Ciprien catches a glimpse of Lasher, who says that he will return in a new and powerful form with the help of Rowan.

As the witching hour strikes, Cortland gets Rowan ready. Her wickedly bent family tree also comes to light at this point. Rowan goes into labor. Soon, she gives birth to Lasher. Suzanne tells her that Lasher can give Rowan his power in this form, but the latter is wary of this.

The final part of Mayfair Witches sees Cortland asking Rowan to hand over the baby. The latter manages to turn Cortland into a stone after having a heated argument about the latter's hypocrisy. Rowan encounters Ciprien soon after, who realizes that it is their baby. However, things don't end well when Rowan realizes that Ciprien has a Talamasca member in the backseat of his car. Despite Ciprien's attempts, Rowan moves on without him.

The final scene of Mayfair Witches sees Rowan walk in the rain with her newborn child.

Mayfair Witches is now streaming on AMC+.

